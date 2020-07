Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1652 sq ft, remodeled home. New tile, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, fresh paint, new windows, new master shower. Cute back yard and patio, near park, open and private setting. The garage has extra storage and houses full size laundry. This is a must see.

Call Greg Hughes 949-350-9555 to see this house any time.

Dre Lic # 01241131