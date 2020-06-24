19062 Plum Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Location, Location...HUNTINGTON BEACH - LA QUESTA - Live the quintessential Huntington Beach lifestyle in this remarkable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Located in the coveted La Questa community and backing to Lagenbeck Park, this wonderfully light and bright residence encompasses approximately 2,538 square feet of stylish coastal living. Highlights include a welcoming sun drenched living room, an over sized relaxing family room/bonus room with white washed brick fireplace, new custom plantation shutters and built-in cabinetry, newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top and new appliances with adjacent formal dining room, an impressive master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, sitting area, views of the greenbelt and a nicely appointed master bathroom, three additional generous sized secondary bedrooms, and a private pool sized entertaining backyard complete with patio and mature landscaping and fruit trees. Additional features throughout the home include double-pane windows, custom bathroom tile, new exterior and interior paint, hardwood flooring, a whole house Quietcool attic fan, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms, and LED canned lights throughout. Located within an award winning school district and only minutes to the beach, don't miss this opportunity to enjoy all that life has to offer in world-famous Huntington Beach.