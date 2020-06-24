All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 19062 Plum Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19062 Plum Tree Lane
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

19062 Plum Tree Lane

19062 Plum Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19062 Plum Tree Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location, Location, Location...HUNTINGTON BEACH - LA QUESTA - Live the quintessential Huntington Beach lifestyle in this remarkable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Located in the coveted La Questa community and backing to Lagenbeck Park, this wonderfully light and bright residence encompasses approximately 2,538 square feet of stylish coastal living. Highlights include a welcoming sun drenched living room, an over sized relaxing family room/bonus room with white washed brick fireplace, new custom plantation shutters and built-in cabinetry, newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top and new appliances with adjacent formal dining room, an impressive master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, sitting area, views of the greenbelt and a nicely appointed master bathroom, three additional generous sized secondary bedrooms, and a private pool sized entertaining backyard complete with patio and mature landscaping and fruit trees. Additional features throughout the home include double-pane windows, custom bathroom tile, new exterior and interior paint, hardwood flooring, a whole house Quietcool attic fan, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms, and LED canned lights throughout. Located within an award winning school district and only minutes to the beach, don't miss this opportunity to enjoy all that life has to offer in world-famous Huntington Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19062 Plum Tree Lane have any available units?
19062 Plum Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19062 Plum Tree Lane have?
Some of 19062 Plum Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19062 Plum Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19062 Plum Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19062 Plum Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19062 Plum Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19062 Plum Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19062 Plum Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 19062 Plum Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19062 Plum Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19062 Plum Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19062 Plum Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 19062 Plum Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 19062 Plum Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19062 Plum Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19062 Plum Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19062 Plum Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19062 Plum Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles