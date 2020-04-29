All apartments in Huntington Beach
19042 Bayhill Lane

19042 Bayhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19042 Bayhill Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 bed 4.5 bath home located in the gated community of "The Estates" in Huntington Beach. Large formal living room w/fireplace. Nicely sized formal dinning room w/ french doors leading to the backyard. Beautifully remolded kitchen, large island, stainless steel appliances and opens to the family room. Down stairs office w/built ins and ensuite bathroom. Wet bar, Powder and laundry rooms complete the downstairs. Excellent sized master bedroom with double sided fireplace. Master bath has separate soaking tub, walk in shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. 2nd large bedroom over the garage w/ensuite bathroom. Two other bedrooms with a Jack & Jill dual vanity bathroom. Backyard has built in BBQ area, gas fire pit and a covered patio area with ceiling fan. Three car garage with plenty of space for bicycles, paddle boards and more. Walking distance to the Wetland, Park, Playground and of course the BEACH. Award winning schools and much more. This is a must see property

Owner pays for HOA and Gardener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19042 Bayhill Lane have any available units?
19042 Bayhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19042 Bayhill Lane have?
Some of 19042 Bayhill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19042 Bayhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19042 Bayhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19042 Bayhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19042 Bayhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19042 Bayhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19042 Bayhill Lane offers parking.
Does 19042 Bayhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19042 Bayhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19042 Bayhill Lane have a pool?
No, 19042 Bayhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19042 Bayhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 19042 Bayhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19042 Bayhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19042 Bayhill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19042 Bayhill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19042 Bayhill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
