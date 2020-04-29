19042 Bayhill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking playground bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 bed 4.5 bath home located in the gated community of "The Estates" in Huntington Beach. Large formal living room w/fireplace. Nicely sized formal dinning room w/ french doors leading to the backyard. Beautifully remolded kitchen, large island, stainless steel appliances and opens to the family room. Down stairs office w/built ins and ensuite bathroom. Wet bar, Powder and laundry rooms complete the downstairs. Excellent sized master bedroom with double sided fireplace. Master bath has separate soaking tub, walk in shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. 2nd large bedroom over the garage w/ensuite bathroom. Two other bedrooms with a Jack & Jill dual vanity bathroom. Backyard has built in BBQ area, gas fire pit and a covered patio area with ceiling fan. Three car garage with plenty of space for bicycles, paddle boards and more. Walking distance to the Wetland, Park, Playground and of course the BEACH. Award winning schools and much more. This is a must see property



Owner pays for HOA and Gardener