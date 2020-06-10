All apartments in Huntington Beach
19001 Poppy Hill Circle
19001 Poppy Hill Circle

19001 Poppy Hill Cir · No Longer Available
Location

19001 Poppy Hill Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in sought after gated community of St. Augustine. Spectacular ocean, wetlands and sunset views, make this home one of the best available properties in Huntington Beach.
The entire property has been updated with fresh paint, brand new beautiful flooring throughout downstairs areas and plush carpeting upstairs.
Light and bright with lot s of windows on both floors, large family room with a cozy fireplace and 180 degree unobstructed views, separate living room and formal dinning room.
Large master bedroom with magnificent sunset views and ocean breezes and a huge walk in closet. There are 3 additional larger than normal bedrooms upstairs along with a nook.
This home offers an inviting courtyard with a nice pond and mature plants, 2 car attached garages and an inside laundry room.
Award winning and highly recognized Sea cliff elementary is just down the street. Community pool and spa and lots of bike trails all around the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19001 Poppy Hill Circle have any available units?
19001 Poppy Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19001 Poppy Hill Circle have?
Some of 19001 Poppy Hill Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19001 Poppy Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19001 Poppy Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19001 Poppy Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19001 Poppy Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19001 Poppy Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19001 Poppy Hill Circle offers parking.
Does 19001 Poppy Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19001 Poppy Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19001 Poppy Hill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 19001 Poppy Hill Circle has a pool.
Does 19001 Poppy Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 19001 Poppy Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19001 Poppy Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 19001 Poppy Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19001 Poppy Hill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19001 Poppy Hill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
