19001 Poppy Hill Circle

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in sought after gated community of St. Augustine. Spectacular ocean, wetlands and sunset views, make this home one of the best available properties in Huntington Beach.

The entire property has been updated with fresh paint, brand new beautiful flooring throughout downstairs areas and plush carpeting upstairs.

Light and bright with lot s of windows on both floors, large family room with a cozy fireplace and 180 degree unobstructed views, separate living room and formal dinning room.

Large master bedroom with magnificent sunset views and ocean breezes and a huge walk in closet. There are 3 additional larger than normal bedrooms upstairs along with a nook.

This home offers an inviting courtyard with a nice pond and mature plants, 2 car attached garages and an inside laundry room.

Award winning and highly recognized Sea cliff elementary is just down the street. Community pool and spa and lots of bike trails all around the neighborhood.