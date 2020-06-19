All apartments in Huntington Beach
1900 Pacific Coast
1900 Pacific Coast

1900 Pacific Coast Highway · (949) 933-7281
Location

1900 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Newly Renovated! This unit is simply breathtaking. Step into your 180 Degree Ocean View Oasis in Downtown Huntington Beach. Enjoy unobstructed views of the white water and sand. Feel the rejuvenating ocean breeze and white water views from the kitchen, dining area, living room, and master bedroom/bath. Views of the Huntington Beach Pier, Catalina Island, Long Beach, and gorgeous sunsets! Entertain friends and family in your rarest of all features for a property such as this in Huntington Beach. The single story floor plan really opens up the space and allows you to stretch out without feeling cramped as you would in comparable properties. New windows and French doors give your unobstructed view the clarity is deserves. Watch the Huntington Beach 4th of July fireworks show from your balcony. The tropical landscaping gives you the feel of resort living. A must see! Live the beach life! Contact Quentin 949.933.7281 for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Pacific Coast have any available units?
1900 Pacific Coast has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1900 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 1900 Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Pacific Coast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1900 Pacific Coast offer parking?
No, 1900 Pacific Coast does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 1900 Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 1900 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Pacific Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
