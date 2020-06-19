1900 Pacific Coast

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Newly Renovated! This unit is simply breathtaking. Step into your 180 Degree Ocean View Oasis in Downtown Huntington Beach. Enjoy unobstructed views of the white water and sand. Feel the rejuvenating ocean breeze and white water views from the kitchen, dining area, living room, and master bedroom/bath. Views of the Huntington Beach Pier, Catalina Island, Long Beach, and gorgeous sunsets! Entertain friends and family in your rarest of all features for a property such as this in Huntington Beach. The single story floor plan really opens up the space and allows you to stretch out without feeling cramped as you would in comparable properties. New windows and French doors give your unobstructed view the clarity is deserves. Watch the Huntington Beach 4th of July fireworks show from your balcony. The tropical landscaping gives you the feel of resort living. A must see! Live the beach life! Contact Quentin 949.933.7281 for more info!