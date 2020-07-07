All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

18951 Valley Circle

18951 Valley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18951 Valley Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This unit has lots of natural light! Upper unit with 2 large bedrooms with large closets. The Master has an ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom is adjacent to the full bath. Newly painted, new modern laminated wood flooring and new blinds make this property move-in ready. The kitchen has plenty of counter space, cabinets, and a new dishwasher. The breakfast bar is a perfect area for your morning coffee! Off the kitchen is a laundry room with washer and dryer hookup. The sliding door off the dining area leads to a private patio. The main living space is very spacious. One car garage and one parking space are included. Close to great restaurants, shopping, and a short bike ride to Pacific Coast highway. If you have always dreamed of living in Huntington Beach now is the time to come see this great unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18951 Valley Circle have any available units?
18951 Valley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18951 Valley Circle have?
Some of 18951 Valley Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18951 Valley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18951 Valley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18951 Valley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18951 Valley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18951 Valley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18951 Valley Circle offers parking.
Does 18951 Valley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18951 Valley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18951 Valley Circle have a pool?
No, 18951 Valley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 18951 Valley Circle have accessible units?
No, 18951 Valley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18951 Valley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18951 Valley Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 18951 Valley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 18951 Valley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

