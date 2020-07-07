18951 Valley Circle

Amenities

This unit has lots of natural light! Upper unit with 2 large bedrooms with large closets. The Master has an ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom is adjacent to the full bath. Newly painted, new modern laminated wood flooring and new blinds make this property move-in ready. The kitchen has plenty of counter space, cabinets, and a new dishwasher. The breakfast bar is a perfect area for your morning coffee! Off the kitchen is a laundry room with washer and dryer hookup. The sliding door off the dining area leads to a private patio. The main living space is very spacious. One car garage and one parking space are included. Close to great restaurants, shopping, and a short bike ride to Pacific Coast highway. If you have always dreamed of living in Huntington Beach now is the time to come see this great unit.