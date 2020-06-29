All apartments in Huntington Beach
18922 Gregory Ln.
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

18922 Gregory Ln.

18922 Gregory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18922 Gregory Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CAN'T MISS SPRAWLING SINGLE LEVEL ESTATE! - This elegant 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom brick style home with a modern kitchen and vaulted family room ceiling with chimney will offer plenty of living and entertainment space. The large kitchen area with an island is perfect for preparing an everyday meal or a large dinner for guests. The spacious yet cosie 2,400 sqft living area has something for everyone. From the large master bedroom with hardwood floors and french doors overlooking a beautiful sunroom to a two and a half car garage with workbench. This house was meant to be enjoyed. Located near the 405 freeway and only 4 miles away from the beach this home is a must see.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4786918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18922 Gregory Ln. have any available units?
18922 Gregory Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 18922 Gregory Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
18922 Gregory Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18922 Gregory Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 18922 Gregory Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18922 Gregory Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 18922 Gregory Ln. offers parking.
Does 18922 Gregory Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18922 Gregory Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18922 Gregory Ln. have a pool?
No, 18922 Gregory Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 18922 Gregory Ln. have accessible units?
No, 18922 Gregory Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 18922 Gregory Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18922 Gregory Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18922 Gregory Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18922 Gregory Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
