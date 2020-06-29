18922 Gregory Ln.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

CAN'T MISS SPRAWLING SINGLE LEVEL ESTATE! - This elegant 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom brick style home with a modern kitchen and vaulted family room ceiling with chimney will offer plenty of living and entertainment space. The large kitchen area with an island is perfect for preparing an everyday meal or a large dinner for guests. The spacious yet cosie 2,400 sqft living area has something for everyone. From the large master bedroom with hardwood floors and french doors overlooking a beautiful sunroom to a two and a half car garage with workbench. This house was meant to be enjoyed. Located near the 405 freeway and only 4 miles away from the beach this home is a must see.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4786918)