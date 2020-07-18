18662 Park Meadow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage guest parking

This 3BR, 3BTH home in the gated community of Greystone Keys is in a perfect location backing to a greenbelt. Enter the foyer to the large living and dining room area with vaulted ceilings & tall windows that bathes the whole area in natural light. The living room has an electric fireplace, media niche and French door to the back yard. The granite breakfast bar separates the dining area and kitchen with granite countertop, solid wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The downstairs bedroom with adjoining 3/4 bath has a slider mirrored closet. The switch back staircase leads to the loft perfect as an office. The large master suite, with a walk-in closet and bath with glass shower stall, tub and custom walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom has a custom closet and a private bath. The upstairs laundry has extra counter and storage. The gorgeous backyard patio is surrounded by vinyl fencing with a grassy area of artificial turf. The oversized two car garage is fully finished with an epoxy floor. There is luxury wood vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire downstairs, neutral carpeting upstairs, recessed lighting, and plantation shutters to name a few details. This is one of the few rare homes with a long driveway for extra parking. Community amenities include pool, greenbelts, club house, tot lot and multiple areas for guest parking. Per the Seacliff Elementary School Boundaries map, property is now in the Seacliff Elementary attendance area!