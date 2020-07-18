All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

18662 Park Meadow Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1543 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
This 3BR, 3BTH home in the gated community of Greystone Keys is in a perfect location backing to a greenbelt. Enter the foyer to the large living and dining room area with vaulted ceilings & tall windows that bathes the whole area in natural light. The living room has an electric fireplace, media niche and French door to the back yard. The granite breakfast bar separates the dining area and kitchen with granite countertop, solid wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The downstairs bedroom with adjoining 3/4 bath has a slider mirrored closet. The switch back staircase leads to the loft perfect as an office. The large master suite, with a walk-in closet and bath with glass shower stall, tub and custom walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom has a custom closet and a private bath. The upstairs laundry has extra counter and storage. The gorgeous backyard patio is surrounded by vinyl fencing with a grassy area of artificial turf. The oversized two car garage is fully finished with an epoxy floor. There is luxury wood vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire downstairs, neutral carpeting upstairs, recessed lighting, and plantation shutters to name a few details. This is one of the few rare homes with a long driveway for extra parking. Community amenities include pool, greenbelts, club house, tot lot and multiple areas for guest parking. Per the Seacliff Elementary School Boundaries map, property is now in the Seacliff Elementary attendance area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18662 Park Meadow Lane have any available units?
18662 Park Meadow Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18662 Park Meadow Lane have?
Some of 18662 Park Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18662 Park Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18662 Park Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18662 Park Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18662 Park Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18662 Park Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18662 Park Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 18662 Park Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18662 Park Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18662 Park Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18662 Park Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 18662 Park Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 18662 Park Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18662 Park Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18662 Park Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18662 Park Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18662 Park Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
