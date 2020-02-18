18632 Demion Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Wow! This fabulous Second story, recently remodeled unit C is in a primo location, on a Cul-de-sac with friendly neighborhood. Close to casual or fine dinning, great freeway access. This unit was recently remodeled with a new kitchen and appliances, white cabinets and quartz countertops. Nice open floor plan features a wide open feeling. Living room has lovely easy-care wood like flooring throughout. Also features showcase picture window frontage. Both bedrooms are very large in size, with ample closets. Dining room opens to the kitchen with access onto an intimate side patio for table and chairs. Newer windows and sliding door. One car garage with an extra parking space. Private laundry facility that is coin operated. Award winning school district. One year lease required. Pet friendly.