Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:06 AM

18632 Demion Lane

18632 Demion Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18632 Demion Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Wow! This fabulous Second story, recently remodeled unit C is in a primo location, on a Cul-de-sac with friendly neighborhood. Close to casual or fine dinning, great freeway access. This unit was recently remodeled with a new kitchen and appliances, white cabinets and quartz countertops. Nice open floor plan features a wide open feeling. Living room has lovely easy-care wood like flooring throughout. Also features showcase picture window frontage. Both bedrooms are very large in size, with ample closets. Dining room opens to the kitchen with access onto an intimate side patio for table and chairs. Newer windows and sliding door. One car garage with an extra parking space. Private laundry facility that is coin operated. Award winning school district. One year lease required. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

