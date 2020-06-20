18571 AMALIA LANE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Luxury 5 bed 5 bath Estate in Huntington Beach - *Back on the Market* Beautiful luxury estate in the prestigious gated community of Crystalaire. Incredible architecture & design is showcased perfectly in this five bedroom home. Natural light floods the two story ceilings in the formal living room the moment you walk through the front door. Rare floor plan with a bedroom and full bathroom on the main level perfect for a private office space, single level living or for visitors. Spacious family room accompanied by a cozy fire place opening to the large chefs kitchen and back yard allows for the perfect entertaining space. Beautiful kitchen offers new granite counter tops, large kitchen island and ample amount of storage space. Backyard presents a private space to enjoy the stunning sunsets offering a built in BBQ area with island as well as low maintenance artificial grassy area. On the upper level you will find the large master bedroom suite with its own en-suite bath with separate large shower and soaking tub as well as dual walk in closets. . Three additional secondary bedrooms, two full bathrooms, homework or office space, laundry room and outdoor balcony complete the spacious upper level of the home. Other features include crown molding and baseboards throughout, dual A/C, window encasement's, plantation shutters, wood floors, epoxy flooring in garage and newer paint throughout. Situated in a distinguished community of Huntington Beach, this luxury estate is a true dream home.

This home is available on a 12 month lease. Owner prefers no pets.



To request a showing email us at Frankie@Lionproperties.com



To apply go directly to our website www.LionProperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806121)