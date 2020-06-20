All apartments in Huntington Beach
18571 AMALIA LANE

18571 Amalia Lane · (714) 378-1418 ext. 6
Location

18571 Amalia Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 18571 AMALIA LANE · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3193 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury 5 bed 5 bath Estate in Huntington Beach - *Back on the Market* Beautiful luxury estate in the prestigious gated community of Crystalaire. Incredible architecture & design is showcased perfectly in this five bedroom home. Natural light floods the two story ceilings in the formal living room the moment you walk through the front door. Rare floor plan with a bedroom and full bathroom on the main level perfect for a private office space, single level living or for visitors. Spacious family room accompanied by a cozy fire place opening to the large chefs kitchen and back yard allows for the perfect entertaining space. Beautiful kitchen offers new granite counter tops, large kitchen island and ample amount of storage space. Backyard presents a private space to enjoy the stunning sunsets offering a built in BBQ area with island as well as low maintenance artificial grassy area. On the upper level you will find the large master bedroom suite with its own en-suite bath with separate large shower and soaking tub as well as dual walk in closets. . Three additional secondary bedrooms, two full bathrooms, homework or office space, laundry room and outdoor balcony complete the spacious upper level of the home. Other features include crown molding and baseboards throughout, dual A/C, window encasement's, plantation shutters, wood floors, epoxy flooring in garage and newer paint throughout. Situated in a distinguished community of Huntington Beach, this luxury estate is a true dream home.
This home is available on a 12 month lease. Owner prefers no pets.

To request a showing email us at Frankie@Lionproperties.com

To apply go directly to our website www.LionProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18571 AMALIA LANE have any available units?
18571 AMALIA LANE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18571 AMALIA LANE have?
Some of 18571 AMALIA LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18571 AMALIA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
18571 AMALIA LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18571 AMALIA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 18571 AMALIA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18571 AMALIA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 18571 AMALIA LANE does offer parking.
Does 18571 AMALIA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18571 AMALIA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18571 AMALIA LANE have a pool?
No, 18571 AMALIA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 18571 AMALIA LANE have accessible units?
No, 18571 AMALIA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 18571 AMALIA LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18571 AMALIA LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18571 AMALIA LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18571 AMALIA LANE has units with air conditioning.
