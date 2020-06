Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 bed 2 bath single family home in great Huntington Beach location. Close to Beach Boulevard and Main. This single story home features a remodeled hallway bathroom with new shower, new vanity, travertine flooring. Kitchen has new granite counters. Laundry hook ups are conveniently located in the kitchen. Dining area off of kitchen overlooks the living room which features a cozy fireplace. Large backyard with a covered patio. Good credit is required.