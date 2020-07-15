18141 Lakepoint Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The perfect home away from home. Near the Bolsa Chica wetlands in beautiful Huntington Beach this furnished home is simply amazing. Double door entry opens into a spacious formal living room with soaring cathedral ceiling and gorgeous wood flooring. Formal dining is adjacent to the formal living area. Just beyond is the bright and open gourmet kitchen featuring solid surface counter tops, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet space. Windows cover one wall to help bring the lush outdoors and incredible sunlight inside. This wonderful culinary area opens to the large family room with decorative fireplace and, of course, those gorgeous wood floors. There is a full bath downstairs right next to the ground floor bedroom. There is direct access to the laundry in the 3 car garage. Large sliding glass doors lead out to the fabulous, private back yard. Featuring a covered patio area with lots of seating and well manicured landscaping, this oasis will help you to forget the everyday pressures of your day to day life. Upstairs you will find the oversize master suite which can open to the 5th bedroom to provide office, seating or dressing area. Master bath is light and bright with frameless glass shower enclosure. There are two additional guest bedrooms and the 5th bedroom featuring double doors opening into the master. The upstairs bath has dual vessel sinks and a full tub with shower. Available for flexible time periods with a minimum stay of 30 Days. Call Bill today 714-473-1118.