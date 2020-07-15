All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
18141 Lakepoint Lane
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

18141 Lakepoint Lane

18141 Lakepoint Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18141 Lakepoint Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The perfect home away from home. Near the Bolsa Chica wetlands in beautiful Huntington Beach this furnished home is simply amazing. Double door entry opens into a spacious formal living room with soaring cathedral ceiling and gorgeous wood flooring. Formal dining is adjacent to the formal living area. Just beyond is the bright and open gourmet kitchen featuring solid surface counter tops, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet space. Windows cover one wall to help bring the lush outdoors and incredible sunlight inside. This wonderful culinary area opens to the large family room with decorative fireplace and, of course, those gorgeous wood floors. There is a full bath downstairs right next to the ground floor bedroom. There is direct access to the laundry in the 3 car garage. Large sliding glass doors lead out to the fabulous, private back yard. Featuring a covered patio area with lots of seating and well manicured landscaping, this oasis will help you to forget the everyday pressures of your day to day life. Upstairs you will find the oversize master suite which can open to the 5th bedroom to provide office, seating or dressing area. Master bath is light and bright with frameless glass shower enclosure. There are two additional guest bedrooms and the 5th bedroom featuring double doors opening into the master. The upstairs bath has dual vessel sinks and a full tub with shower. Available for flexible time periods with a minimum stay of 30 Days. Call Bill today 714-473-1118.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18141 Lakepoint Lane have any available units?
18141 Lakepoint Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18141 Lakepoint Lane have?
Some of 18141 Lakepoint Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18141 Lakepoint Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18141 Lakepoint Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18141 Lakepoint Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18141 Lakepoint Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18141 Lakepoint Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18141 Lakepoint Lane offers parking.
Does 18141 Lakepoint Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18141 Lakepoint Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18141 Lakepoint Lane have a pool?
No, 18141 Lakepoint Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18141 Lakepoint Lane have accessible units?
No, 18141 Lakepoint Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18141 Lakepoint Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18141 Lakepoint Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18141 Lakepoint Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18141 Lakepoint Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
