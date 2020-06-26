All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

17902 Baron Circle

17902 Baron Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17902 Baron Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Oak View

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this totally fresh remodel. Upper end unit with 895 square feet includes 1 large bedroom, 1 full bathroom, kitchen, living and dining areas plus private balcony deck and 1 enclosed private detached garage with private laundry hook-ups. Remodel includes brand new wood laminate flooring, baseboards, cabinetry, counter tops, back splash, appliances, sinks, fixtures, shower surround and tub, ceiling fans, closet doors, and more!

Close to freeway, shopping and schools. All applicants must have FICO scores of 680+, combined gross income of $6000 per month. No evictions, no 3 day notices on record and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17902 Baron Circle have any available units?
17902 Baron Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17902 Baron Circle have?
Some of 17902 Baron Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17902 Baron Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17902 Baron Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17902 Baron Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17902 Baron Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17902 Baron Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17902 Baron Circle offers parking.
Does 17902 Baron Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17902 Baron Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17902 Baron Circle have a pool?
No, 17902 Baron Circle does not have a pool.
Does 17902 Baron Circle have accessible units?
No, 17902 Baron Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17902 Baron Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 17902 Baron Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17902 Baron Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 17902 Baron Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
