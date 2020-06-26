17902 Baron Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this totally fresh remodel. Upper end unit with 895 square feet includes 1 large bedroom, 1 full bathroom, kitchen, living and dining areas plus private balcony deck and 1 enclosed private detached garage with private laundry hook-ups. Remodel includes brand new wood laminate flooring, baseboards, cabinetry, counter tops, back splash, appliances, sinks, fixtures, shower surround and tub, ceiling fans, closet doors, and more!



Close to freeway, shopping and schools. All applicants must have FICO scores of 680+, combined gross income of $6000 per month. No evictions, no 3 day notices on record and no pets.