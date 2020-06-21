All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 17681 Van Buren.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17681 Van Buren
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 AM

17681 Van Buren

17681 Van Buren Street · (714) 448-8158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17681 Van Buren Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Huntington Beach 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom upstairs (end unit) condo/apartment is available to lease now! Completely remodeled and CLEAN!!! Open floor plan, bright and lovely kitchen with recessed lights, balcony off the dining area, brand new lovely flooring throughout entire unit. 2 Master suites and one of the masters is exceptionally large with huge walk in closet and sitting area,remodeled bathroom & separate locked access with newly installed large sliding glass door. The second master also has a large private bathroom, walk in closet and a second large closet and also completely remodeled. Bedroom #3 has immediate access to the hallway bathroom which also has tub and shower. All of the bedroom are separated by by closets which provides more privacy and reduced noise. This is an ideal floor plan and very roomy! Lots of closet and storage space, fireplace in the living room. Landlord will allow a house pet if under 30 lbs and trained. A single car garage is included and one additional designated parking space.
Bridget Root/ 714-865-7499 #02022746 Re/Max Terrasol

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17681 Van Buren have any available units?
17681 Van Buren has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17681 Van Buren have?
Some of 17681 Van Buren's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17681 Van Buren currently offering any rent specials?
17681 Van Buren isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17681 Van Buren pet-friendly?
Yes, 17681 Van Buren is pet friendly.
Does 17681 Van Buren offer parking?
Yes, 17681 Van Buren does offer parking.
Does 17681 Van Buren have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17681 Van Buren does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17681 Van Buren have a pool?
No, 17681 Van Buren does not have a pool.
Does 17681 Van Buren have accessible units?
No, 17681 Van Buren does not have accessible units.
Does 17681 Van Buren have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17681 Van Buren has units with dishwashers.
Does 17681 Van Buren have units with air conditioning?
No, 17681 Van Buren does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17681 Van Buren?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity