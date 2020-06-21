17681 Van Buren

Amenities

Huntington Beach 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom upstairs (end unit) condo/apartment is available to lease now! Completely remodeled and CLEAN!!! Open floor plan, bright and lovely kitchen with recessed lights, balcony off the dining area, brand new lovely flooring throughout entire unit. 2 Master suites and one of the masters is exceptionally large with huge walk in closet and sitting area,remodeled bathroom & separate locked access with newly installed large sliding glass door. The second master also has a large private bathroom, walk in closet and a second large closet and also completely remodeled. Bedroom #3 has immediate access to the hallway bathroom which also has tub and shower. All of the bedroom are separated by by closets which provides more privacy and reduced noise. This is an ideal floor plan and very roomy! Lots of closet and storage space, fireplace in the living room. Landlord will allow a house pet if under 30 lbs and trained. A single car garage is included and one additional designated parking space.

Bridget Root/ 714-865-7499 #02022746 Re/Max Terrasol