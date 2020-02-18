17531 Beckwall Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Stunning Home in Huntington Beach Near Harbor - Gorgeous Landing home located on a private cul de sac. This plan boasts cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, custom baseboards, and newer windows. The kitchen has a 5 burner stainless steel gas cook top, canned lighting, pendant lighting and upgraded cabinets... All light and bright opening into the family room. The family room offers a large fireplace and bar complete with wine rack and granite counter. All bathrooms have been highly upgraded with walk in showers, custom tile and stone work, granite counter tops, seamless shower doors, along with custom vanities and hardware. The master bath boast a rain shower head with bench seating in the shower, separate deep soaking tub, custom mirrors, sconce lighting and large walk in closet with custom organizers. All secondary bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space and mirrored wardrobe doors. There is a separate laundry room complete with a deep sink. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining, with a covered patio, slump stone fencing and beautiful landscaping. The 3 car garage completes this home with plenty of storage and an extra work area space. Available now!



No Cats Allowed



