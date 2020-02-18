All apartments in Huntington Beach
17531 Beckwall Lane
17531 Beckwall Lane

17531 Beckwall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17531 Beckwall Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Home in Huntington Beach Near Harbor - Gorgeous Landing home located on a private cul de sac. This plan boasts cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, custom baseboards, and newer windows. The kitchen has a 5 burner stainless steel gas cook top, canned lighting, pendant lighting and upgraded cabinets... All light and bright opening into the family room. The family room offers a large fireplace and bar complete with wine rack and granite counter. All bathrooms have been highly upgraded with walk in showers, custom tile and stone work, granite counter tops, seamless shower doors, along with custom vanities and hardware. The master bath boast a rain shower head with bench seating in the shower, separate deep soaking tub, custom mirrors, sconce lighting and large walk in closet with custom organizers. All secondary bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space and mirrored wardrobe doors. There is a separate laundry room complete with a deep sink. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining, with a covered patio, slump stone fencing and beautiful landscaping. The 3 car garage completes this home with plenty of storage and an extra work area space. Available now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5107317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17531 Beckwall Lane have any available units?
17531 Beckwall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17531 Beckwall Lane have?
Some of 17531 Beckwall Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17531 Beckwall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17531 Beckwall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17531 Beckwall Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17531 Beckwall Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17531 Beckwall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17531 Beckwall Lane offers parking.
Does 17531 Beckwall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17531 Beckwall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17531 Beckwall Lane have a pool?
No, 17531 Beckwall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17531 Beckwall Lane have accessible units?
No, 17531 Beckwall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17531 Beckwall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17531 Beckwall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17531 Beckwall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17531 Beckwall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
