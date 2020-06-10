17492 Duello Lane

Amenities

Stunning, remodeled, single level, corner lot home located just steps from Central Park in Huntington Beach. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and numerous upgrades such as a newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, vinyl wood flooring throughout (pictures show carpet in bedrooms, but vinyl wood has been installed in all bedrooms) and recently painted inside and out. The kitchen was completely remodeled only 1 year ago and equipped with new cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat in nook, all of which open up to a family room. Adjacent to the family room is a large living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious, has 2 large closets, large windows and a beautifully remodeled bathroom and vanity. The guest bedrooms are also spacious in size and both have vinyl wood flooring and ceiling fans. This home has an attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups and direct access into the home.