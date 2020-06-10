All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17492 Duello Lane

17492 Duello Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17492 Duello Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning, remodeled, single level, corner lot home located just steps from Central Park in Huntington Beach. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and numerous upgrades such as a newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, vinyl wood flooring throughout (pictures show carpet in bedrooms, but vinyl wood has been installed in all bedrooms) and recently painted inside and out. The kitchen was completely remodeled only 1 year ago and equipped with new cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat in nook, all of which open up to a family room. Adjacent to the family room is a large living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious, has 2 large closets, large windows and a beautifully remodeled bathroom and vanity. The guest bedrooms are also spacious in size and both have vinyl wood flooring and ceiling fans. This home has an attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups and direct access into the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17492 Duello Lane have any available units?
17492 Duello Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17492 Duello Lane have?
Some of 17492 Duello Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17492 Duello Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17492 Duello Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17492 Duello Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17492 Duello Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17492 Duello Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17492 Duello Lane does offer parking.
Does 17492 Duello Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17492 Duello Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17492 Duello Lane have a pool?
No, 17492 Duello Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17492 Duello Lane have accessible units?
No, 17492 Duello Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17492 Duello Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17492 Duello Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17492 Duello Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17492 Duello Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
