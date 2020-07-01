17321 Coronado Lane

Amenities

Nearly Everything is New! New! New! This Fabulous 5 Bedroom (1 Bedroom Down), 2.5 Bath Sol Vista Home is Located at the End of a Quiet

Cul-de-Sac on an Oversized 8,000 Sq Ft Lot w/Double Gated Potential RV Parking that Backs to Lark View Park in a Highly Desired Neighborhood Close to Central Park, Wetlands, Beach, and Award-Winning Schools. This Home has Been Remodeled and Upgraded in a "Beach" Motif, Including: Dual Pane Windows & Sliders with Custom Casements, New Wood Laminate Flooring Down, New Sculptured Carpet Upstairs, New Paint Inside & Out, Recessed Lighting, Scraped Ceilings, New Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fan, New Baseboards, Quartz Countertops, Newer Stainless Appliances, New Bathroom Vanities & Fixtures, New Garage Door and Openers, and More! It Features: Double Door Entry, Open Concept Light & Bright Floorplan, Huge Formal Living Room with Adjacent "Garden-View" Formal Dining Room with Etched Glass Door Leading to the Remodeled Quartz Kitchen with Custom White Shaker Self-Close Cabinetry, Newer Stainless Gas Cooktop, Vent Hood, Dishwasher, and a Breakfast Bar. The Kitchen is Open to the Inviting Family Room with Fireplace with Marble Hearth. The Large Master Suite has a Huge Walk-In Closet and Ensuite Bathroom with Sit-Down Vanity and Tiled Walk-In Shower. It has a GIANT Park-Like Wrap-Around Private Backyard with Large Open Patio Area, Lawn, and Block Wall Fencing - Great for Enjoying the Ocean Breezes while Relaxing or Entertaining.