Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17321 Coronado Lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

17321 Coronado Lane

17321 Coronado Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17321 Coronado Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nearly Everything is New! New! New! This Fabulous 5 Bedroom (1 Bedroom Down), 2.5 Bath Sol Vista Home is Located at the End of a Quiet
Cul-de-Sac on an Oversized 8,000 Sq Ft Lot w/Double Gated Potential RV Parking that Backs to Lark View Park in a Highly Desired Neighborhood Close to Central Park, Wetlands, Beach, and Award-Winning Schools. This Home has Been Remodeled and Upgraded in a "Beach" Motif, Including: Dual Pane Windows & Sliders with Custom Casements, New Wood Laminate Flooring Down, New Sculptured Carpet Upstairs, New Paint Inside & Out, Recessed Lighting, Scraped Ceilings, New Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fan, New Baseboards, Quartz Countertops, Newer Stainless Appliances, New Bathroom Vanities & Fixtures, New Garage Door and Openers, and More! It Features: Double Door Entry, Open Concept Light & Bright Floorplan, Huge Formal Living Room with Adjacent "Garden-View" Formal Dining Room with Etched Glass Door Leading to the Remodeled Quartz Kitchen with Custom White Shaker Self-Close Cabinetry, Newer Stainless Gas Cooktop, Vent Hood, Dishwasher, and a Breakfast Bar. The Kitchen is Open to the Inviting Family Room with Fireplace with Marble Hearth. The Large Master Suite has a Huge Walk-In Closet and Ensuite Bathroom with Sit-Down Vanity and Tiled Walk-In Shower. It has a GIANT Park-Like Wrap-Around Private Backyard with Large Open Patio Area, Lawn, and Block Wall Fencing - Great for Enjoying the Ocean Breezes while Relaxing or Entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17321 Coronado Lane have any available units?
17321 Coronado Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17321 Coronado Lane have?
Some of 17321 Coronado Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17321 Coronado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17321 Coronado Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17321 Coronado Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17321 Coronado Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17321 Coronado Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17321 Coronado Lane offers parking.
Does 17321 Coronado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17321 Coronado Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17321 Coronado Lane have a pool?
No, 17321 Coronado Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17321 Coronado Lane have accessible units?
No, 17321 Coronado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17321 Coronado Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17321 Coronado Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17321 Coronado Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17321 Coronado Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

