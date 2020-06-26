17192 Pacific Coast

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Enjoy the best of beach style living, just steps to the beach, restaurants and shops of Sunset Beach and PCH.

This second floor condo features a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counters, and tile floors. there is a balcony right off the kitchen. The spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet and built in book shelves. Bathroom has been beautifully upgraded with newer cabinets and quartz counter tops. Owner has just installed beautiful new wood flooring. HOA amenities include a community pool, huge spa, outdoor showers, volley ball court, and laundry room just steps away for your condo. Parking includes one assigned car port plus one unassigned permitted parking space.

Only accepting A.D.A. Approved Service / Companion Pets - with documentation.