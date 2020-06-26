All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

17192 Pacific Coast

17192 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

17192 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Enjoy the best of beach style living, just steps to the beach, restaurants and shops of Sunset Beach and PCH.
This second floor condo features a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counters, and tile floors. there is a balcony right off the kitchen. The spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet and built in book shelves. Bathroom has been beautifully upgraded with newer cabinets and quartz counter tops. Owner has just installed beautiful new wood flooring. HOA amenities include a community pool, huge spa, outdoor showers, volley ball court, and laundry room just steps away for your condo. Parking includes one assigned car port plus one unassigned permitted parking space.
Only accepting A.D.A. Approved Service / Companion Pets - with documentation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17192 Pacific Coast have any available units?
17192 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17192 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 17192 Pacific Coast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17192 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
17192 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17192 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
Yes, 17192 Pacific Coast is pet friendly.
Does 17192 Pacific Coast offer parking?
Yes, 17192 Pacific Coast offers parking.
Does 17192 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17192 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17192 Pacific Coast have a pool?
Yes, 17192 Pacific Coast has a pool.
Does 17192 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 17192 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 17192 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17192 Pacific Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 17192 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 17192 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
