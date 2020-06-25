All apartments in Huntington Beach
17191 Sandra Lee Ln
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

17191 Sandra Lee Ln

17191 Sandra Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17191 Sandra Lee Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Custom home featuring large, private oasis-like backyard with pool and spa! - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/oYdFgHcgFz0

Fantastic custom home featuring large oasis-like backyard with pool and spa! This home includes 3 bedrooms + master retreat (could use as additional bedroom) + a home office. Spacious and open floor plan allows ample rooms to entertain guests. Sunken living area includes gorgeous vinyl wood plank flooring, and vaulted ceilings with skylight allowing sumptuous light for the family room, kitchen, and breakfast nook areas. Large bedroom with wet bar and office share full bath on the main level. Additional features include brand new vinyl wood plank flooring in formal living, formal dining, along with new carpet on stairs, upstairs hall, master bedroom, and retreat. Recessed lighting, wood shutters throughout, balcony deck, solar, and 2-car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, pool maintenance, and gardener included. Walking distance to beach, parks, Wetlands and trails! Large Master bedroom upstairs features brand new flooring in en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy the Ocean breeze from your private balcony deck overlooking the private and beautiful backyard!

(RLNE2471980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17191 Sandra Lee Ln have any available units?
17191 Sandra Lee Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17191 Sandra Lee Ln have?
Some of 17191 Sandra Lee Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17191 Sandra Lee Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17191 Sandra Lee Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17191 Sandra Lee Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17191 Sandra Lee Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17191 Sandra Lee Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17191 Sandra Lee Ln offers parking.
Does 17191 Sandra Lee Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17191 Sandra Lee Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17191 Sandra Lee Ln have a pool?
Yes, 17191 Sandra Lee Ln has a pool.
Does 17191 Sandra Lee Ln have accessible units?
No, 17191 Sandra Lee Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17191 Sandra Lee Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17191 Sandra Lee Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17191 Sandra Lee Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17191 Sandra Lee Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
