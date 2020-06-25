17191 Sandra Lee Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic custom home featuring large oasis-like backyard with pool and spa! This home includes 3 bedrooms + master retreat (could use as additional bedroom) + a home office. Spacious and open floor plan allows ample rooms to entertain guests. Sunken living area includes gorgeous vinyl wood plank flooring, and vaulted ceilings with skylight allowing sumptuous light for the family room, kitchen, and breakfast nook areas. Large bedroom with wet bar and office share full bath on the main level. Additional features include brand new vinyl wood plank flooring in formal living, formal dining, along with new carpet on stairs, upstairs hall, master bedroom, and retreat. Recessed lighting, wood shutters throughout, balcony deck, solar, and 2-car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, pool maintenance, and gardener included. Walking distance to beach, parks, Wetlands and trails! Large Master bedroom upstairs features brand new flooring in en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy the Ocean breeze from your private balcony deck overlooking the private and beautiful backyard!



