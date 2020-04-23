All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 27 2020

17152 Sandra Lee Lane

17152 Sandra Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17152 Sandra Lee Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
“Location, location, location!”

Our newly renovated 4 bedroom home is walking distance to the beach in a much sought after and well established area. Enjoy the privacy, and HB lifestyle, all in this rare fully fenced property. This truly is your own gated compound with detached 3 garage and plenty of room to run around.

Our home boasts an enormous great room with high vaulted ceiling, stunning wood beams and beautiful stone fireplace. The bedrooms are all oversized including the private downstairs master suite.
New flooring throughout including easy care wood look tile downstairs and new wood look vinyl up. The entire interior has fresh new paint, baseboards, ceiling fans and lighting.
The large kitchen has ample cabinets, granite and stainless appliances including double oven, new dishwasher and lovely french doors.

We are looking for quiet tenants with stable employment, good credit and who are non smokers. This is a unique property. The owner is open to renting out the home without detached garage use for $3600 month to the right tenant. Please inquire for more information.
Small dog allowed with pet deposit. Some breed restrictions apply.
Rent includes gardener. No utilities included. 1 year lease minimum.

Shown by appointment only. Immediate move in preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17152 Sandra Lee Lane have any available units?
17152 Sandra Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17152 Sandra Lee Lane have?
Some of 17152 Sandra Lee Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17152 Sandra Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17152 Sandra Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17152 Sandra Lee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17152 Sandra Lee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17152 Sandra Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17152 Sandra Lee Lane offers parking.
Does 17152 Sandra Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17152 Sandra Lee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17152 Sandra Lee Lane have a pool?
No, 17152 Sandra Lee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17152 Sandra Lee Lane have accessible units?
No, 17152 Sandra Lee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17152 Sandra Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17152 Sandra Lee Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17152 Sandra Lee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17152 Sandra Lee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
