17152 Sandra Lee Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

“Location, location, location!”



Our newly renovated 4 bedroom home is walking distance to the beach in a much sought after and well established area. Enjoy the privacy, and HB lifestyle, all in this rare fully fenced property. This truly is your own gated compound with detached 3 garage and plenty of room to run around.



Our home boasts an enormous great room with high vaulted ceiling, stunning wood beams and beautiful stone fireplace. The bedrooms are all oversized including the private downstairs master suite.

New flooring throughout including easy care wood look tile downstairs and new wood look vinyl up. The entire interior has fresh new paint, baseboards, ceiling fans and lighting.

The large kitchen has ample cabinets, granite and stainless appliances including double oven, new dishwasher and lovely french doors.



We are looking for quiet tenants with stable employment, good credit and who are non smokers. This is a unique property. The owner is open to renting out the home without detached garage use for $3600 month to the right tenant. Please inquire for more information.

Small dog allowed with pet deposit. Some breed restrictions apply.

Rent includes gardener. No utilities included. 1 year lease minimum.



Shown by appointment only. Immediate move in preferred.