Huntington Beach, CA
17151 Twain Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17151 Twain Lane

17151 Twain Lane
Location

17151 Twain Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
This Charming single level, light and bright Calif Classic 4 bedroom home has an upgraded kitchen with dark wood cabinets, wood type flooring, new dishwasher, sink, double ovens and stainless 6 burner gas cook top! Upgraded bathrooms and absolutely gorgeous yard seen from almost every room! Huge windows all the way across the kitchen counter keeping it light and bright. A newer double-pane slider leads to the semi-covered concrete patio which continues down the side of the house to the front gate, while the remainder of the backyard is lush with grass and trees and shrubs. 4th bedroom can be an office or den, the bathrooms have upgraded vanities and showers and there is direct access to garage from living room entrance & a side door in garage to the side yard plus extra storage cabinets in the two car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17151 Twain Lane have any available units?
17151 Twain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17151 Twain Lane have?
Some of 17151 Twain Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17151 Twain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17151 Twain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17151 Twain Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17151 Twain Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17151 Twain Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17151 Twain Lane offers parking.
Does 17151 Twain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17151 Twain Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17151 Twain Lane have a pool?
No, 17151 Twain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17151 Twain Lane have accessible units?
No, 17151 Twain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17151 Twain Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17151 Twain Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17151 Twain Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17151 Twain Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
