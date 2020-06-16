All apartments in Huntington Beach
17134 Bluewater Lane

Location

17134 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 151 · Avail. now

$3,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Resort living at its finest! On the water, facing the main channel, with your own boat dock! Kick back, relax, and catch the beautiful morning sunrise or sunsets. Located conveniently across the street from the beach where you can ride your bike from Huntington Harbor to the Wedge in Newport Beach on bike paths. Also, across the street from the Bolsa Chica Reserves, the best place for bird watching to taking your award photography pictures. Right next to the Huntington Harbor Yacht Club where you can enjoy water front Sunday brunch! Large upgraded 1 bedroom with a fireplace and loft. Sea Harbor is a private community that includes: 2 large pools, 1 heated year round, 1 spa, workout room with fireplace, 3 sets of tennis courts in outstanding condition, green belts that go on forever (wonderful way to walk your pet). This is an upstairs condo, end unit that shows light and bright. Enjoy the double person kayak or the standup paddle boards that are included. 2 parking spaces, 1 underground and covered, the other is not. Water, trash, cable, TV, wifi all included with rent! Fully furnished condo. Please call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17134 Bluewater Lane have any available units?
17134 Bluewater Lane has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17134 Bluewater Lane have?
Some of 17134 Bluewater Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17134 Bluewater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17134 Bluewater Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17134 Bluewater Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17134 Bluewater Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17134 Bluewater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17134 Bluewater Lane does offer parking.
Does 17134 Bluewater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17134 Bluewater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17134 Bluewater Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17134 Bluewater Lane has a pool.
Does 17134 Bluewater Lane have accessible units?
No, 17134 Bluewater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17134 Bluewater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17134 Bluewater Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17134 Bluewater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17134 Bluewater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
