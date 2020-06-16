17134 Bluewater Lane

Amenities

Resort living at its finest! On the water, facing the main channel, with your own boat dock! Kick back, relax, and catch the beautiful morning sunrise or sunsets. Located conveniently across the street from the beach where you can ride your bike from Huntington Harbor to the Wedge in Newport Beach on bike paths. Also, across the street from the Bolsa Chica Reserves, the best place for bird watching to taking your award photography pictures. Right next to the Huntington Harbor Yacht Club where you can enjoy water front Sunday brunch! Large upgraded 1 bedroom with a fireplace and loft. Sea Harbor is a private community that includes: 2 large pools, 1 heated year round, 1 spa, workout room with fireplace, 3 sets of tennis courts in outstanding condition, green belts that go on forever (wonderful way to walk your pet). This is an upstairs condo, end unit that shows light and bright. Enjoy the double person kayak or the standup paddle boards that are included. 2 parking spaces, 1 underground and covered, the other is not. Water, trash, cable, TV, wifi all included with rent! Fully furnished condo. Please call for availability.