Huntington Beach, CA
17131 Edwards Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

17131 Edwards Street

17131 Edwards Street · No Longer Available
Location

17131 Edwards Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Refreshed Single Family Home in Huntington Beach - This sprawling 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in sunny Huntington Beach. Spread out over nearly 2500 Sq. Ft. of living space, it has been refreshed throughout. The kitchen was previously remodeled and has newer cabinets, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Double wall oven, dishwasher, gas cook-top, and microwave are included. There is a formal dining room, as well as, eat in kitchen/den area with dry bar. One bedroom downstairs with 3/4 bath next to it. All bathrooms in the home have new sparkling quartz counters with chrome fixtures and modern rectangle sinks, plus re-glazed showers/baths. The showers have modern frame-less glass enclosures. Upstairs, you will find two more bedrooms, a full hall bathroom (with tub), and the master suite. The master has a giant walk-in closet, and en suite bathroom with dual sink quartz vanity. There is a large back yard with patio cover to enjoy. Separate laundry room. Two car attached garage plus driveway parking. 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Good credit and income a must. No co-signors or smoking.

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ccc94b7c-94e2-406f-8285-686f213a911e?setAttribution=mls

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3686705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17131 Edwards Street have any available units?
17131 Edwards Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17131 Edwards Street have?
Some of 17131 Edwards Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17131 Edwards Street currently offering any rent specials?
17131 Edwards Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17131 Edwards Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17131 Edwards Street is pet friendly.
Does 17131 Edwards Street offer parking?
Yes, 17131 Edwards Street offers parking.
Does 17131 Edwards Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17131 Edwards Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17131 Edwards Street have a pool?
No, 17131 Edwards Street does not have a pool.
Does 17131 Edwards Street have accessible units?
No, 17131 Edwards Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17131 Edwards Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17131 Edwards Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17131 Edwards Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17131 Edwards Street does not have units with air conditioning.

