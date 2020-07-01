17131 Edwards Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Refreshed Single Family Home in Huntington Beach - This sprawling 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in sunny Huntington Beach. Spread out over nearly 2500 Sq. Ft. of living space, it has been refreshed throughout. The kitchen was previously remodeled and has newer cabinets, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Double wall oven, dishwasher, gas cook-top, and microwave are included. There is a formal dining room, as well as, eat in kitchen/den area with dry bar. One bedroom downstairs with 3/4 bath next to it. All bathrooms in the home have new sparkling quartz counters with chrome fixtures and modern rectangle sinks, plus re-glazed showers/baths. The showers have modern frame-less glass enclosures. Upstairs, you will find two more bedrooms, a full hall bathroom (with tub), and the master suite. The master has a giant walk-in closet, and en suite bathroom with dual sink quartz vanity. There is a large back yard with patio cover to enjoy. Separate laundry room. Two car attached garage plus driveway parking. 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Good credit and income a must. No co-signors or smoking.



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/ccc94b7c-94e2-406f-8285-686f213a911e?setAttribution=mls



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3686705)