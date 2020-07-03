17082 Pacific Coast Highway

Amenities

For a private showing call Jackie at 949.813.9950. This unit has been completely renovated! Steps to the beach!! Enjoy the ultimate beach lifestyle in this sun drenched, remodeled, beach cottage with a deck and only 1 of a handful that has a fenced-backyard. Private location! Huntington harbor is on one side, Sunset Beach is across the street, and the mouth of Huntington Beach Boardwalk. NEW gourmet kitchen with NEW sparkling stainless steel appliances, NEW cabinets, NEW deep sink, NEW updated flooring, NEW dual-pane windows, warm wood flooring. Charming fireplace AND recessed lighting. NEW wall bed, holds a queen-size mattress and folds up with a built-in desk for convenience. Grab your surfboard, take a run on the beach, savor gorgeous sunsets, walk to restaurants and shops – it doesn’t get any better than this. Boasting one of the best locations in the community, this spacious and serene unit has a fabulous, open, layout with an expansive living room. Add convenient carport, MORE storage and the complex’s amenities – clubhouse, a pool, 2 spas, outdoor showers, even sand volleyball, private beach and boat dock -- and you know you have found the perfect beach home. This community has private beach access that includes kayak storage. Water and trash are included in rent. 8 laundry facilities throughout complex.