All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 17082 Pacific Coast Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17082 Pacific Coast Highway
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

17082 Pacific Coast Highway

17082 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17082 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
volleyball court
For a private showing call Jackie at 949.813.9950. This unit has been completely renovated! Steps to the beach!! Enjoy the ultimate beach lifestyle in this sun drenched, remodeled, beach cottage with a deck and only 1 of a handful that has a fenced-backyard. Private location! Huntington harbor is on one side, Sunset Beach is across the street, and the mouth of Huntington Beach Boardwalk. NEW gourmet kitchen with NEW sparkling stainless steel appliances, NEW cabinets, NEW deep sink, NEW updated flooring, NEW dual-pane windows, warm wood flooring. Charming fireplace AND recessed lighting. NEW wall bed, holds a queen-size mattress and folds up with a built-in desk for convenience. Grab your surfboard, take a run on the beach, savor gorgeous sunsets, walk to restaurants and shops – it doesn’t get any better than this. Boasting one of the best locations in the community, this spacious and serene unit has a fabulous, open, layout with an expansive living room. Add convenient carport, MORE storage and the complex’s amenities – clubhouse, a pool, 2 spas, outdoor showers, even sand volleyball, private beach and boat dock -- and you know you have found the perfect beach home. This community has private beach access that includes kayak storage. Water and trash are included in rent. 8 laundry facilities throughout complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17082 Pacific Coast Highway have any available units?
17082 Pacific Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17082 Pacific Coast Highway have?
Some of 17082 Pacific Coast Highway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17082 Pacific Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
17082 Pacific Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17082 Pacific Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 17082 Pacific Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17082 Pacific Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 17082 Pacific Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 17082 Pacific Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17082 Pacific Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17082 Pacific Coast Highway have a pool?
Yes, 17082 Pacific Coast Highway has a pool.
Does 17082 Pacific Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 17082 Pacific Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 17082 Pacific Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17082 Pacific Coast Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 17082 Pacific Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 17082 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles