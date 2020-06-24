All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

1703 California Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled one bedroom unit. New cabinets! New counters! New kitchen! New bathroom! Pictures do not do it justice. This first floor unit features a fireplace in living room, wood style flooring flowing into kitchen/dining space. Spacious front patio and a private enclosed patio with slider access. Kitchen with glass tile back splash, quartz counters and custom cabinetry. New stainless steel appliances. Space for fridge with waterline. Bedroom with fresh brand new carpet, ceiling fan and over-sized closet. Bathroom featuring tub to ceiling tile, new toilet, large vanity and new tile flooring. One car garage with parking space behind. Be the first occupant. Everything new! Short distance to the beach. Parks and shopping close by. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 California Street have any available units?
1703 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1703 California Street have?
Some of 1703 California Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
1703 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 1703 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1703 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 1703 California Street offers parking.
Does 1703 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 California Street have a pool?
No, 1703 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 1703 California Street have accessible units?
No, 1703 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.
