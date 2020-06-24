1703 California Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled one bedroom unit. New cabinets! New counters! New kitchen! New bathroom! Pictures do not do it justice. This first floor unit features a fireplace in living room, wood style flooring flowing into kitchen/dining space. Spacious front patio and a private enclosed patio with slider access. Kitchen with glass tile back splash, quartz counters and custom cabinetry. New stainless steel appliances. Space for fridge with waterline. Bedroom with fresh brand new carpet, ceiling fan and over-sized closet. Bathroom featuring tub to ceiling tile, new toilet, large vanity and new tile flooring. One car garage with parking space behind. Be the first occupant. Everything new! Short distance to the beach. Parks and shopping close by. Sorry, no pets.