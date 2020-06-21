1702 Lake Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Come and enjoy this wonderful home in the beloved Lake St in HB! Entertaining family & friends is a breeze in the spacious living room or on the beautiful patio. Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with lots of daylight make this home one to enjoy! Perfect house to enjoy the summer and winter at the beach. Just a short bike ride or jog to the beach and Pacific City.



Enjoy the spacious remodeled backyard with a built in bbq and plenty of space for entertaining. Easy alley access with a greenbelt behind. Master bathroom shower has 6 showerheads including a rain shower for the most relaxing shower after a day at the beach. Jacuzzi tub is perfect to enjoy a glass of wine and a book. Built in bench in the dining area allows for ample storage and plenty of seating. Washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs with plenty of storage for linens. Downstairs bedroom makes for the perfect home office or guest bedroom - its large, spacious and has outdoor access with a sliding door. Upstairs bedrooms are all very spacious, perfect for a large family or hosting lots of guests! Wood flooring throughout, travertine in kitchen and dining, carpet in bedrooms.



Solar panels and electric charger allow you to effortlessly charge your car and keep your monthly electricity bills low! Gardening included.