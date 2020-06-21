All apartments in Huntington Beach
1702 Lake Street
1702 Lake Street

1702 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come and enjoy this wonderful home in the beloved Lake St in HB! Entertaining family & friends is a breeze in the spacious living room or on the beautiful patio. Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with lots of daylight make this home one to enjoy! Perfect house to enjoy the summer and winter at the beach. Just a short bike ride or jog to the beach and Pacific City.

Enjoy the spacious remodeled backyard with a built in bbq and plenty of space for entertaining. Easy alley access with a greenbelt behind. Master bathroom shower has 6 showerheads including a rain shower for the most relaxing shower after a day at the beach. Jacuzzi tub is perfect to enjoy a glass of wine and a book. Built in bench in the dining area allows for ample storage and plenty of seating. Washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs with plenty of storage for linens. Downstairs bedroom makes for the perfect home office or guest bedroom - its large, spacious and has outdoor access with a sliding door. Upstairs bedrooms are all very spacious, perfect for a large family or hosting lots of guests! Wood flooring throughout, travertine in kitchen and dining, carpet in bedrooms.

Solar panels and electric charger allow you to effortlessly charge your car and keep your monthly electricity bills low! Gardening included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Lake Street have any available units?
1702 Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1702 Lake Street have?
Some of 1702 Lake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Lake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1702 Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Lake Street does offer parking.
Does 1702 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1702 Lake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Lake Street have a pool?
No, 1702 Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 1702 Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Lake Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Lake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
