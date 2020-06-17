All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

16913 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
16913 Bluewater #41 Available 11/01/19 Spectacular Upper Unit 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath w/ Loft steps from the Sand - RARELY ON THE MARKET!!! Wonderful 1 bedroom + loft condo (could be 2nd bedroom) end unit, Sea Harbour condo. Steps from the beach.

AMENITIES INCLUDE:
* Beautifully upgraded owner's unit with designer finishes everywhere you look. - first time rental.
* Completely remodeled kitchen with gorgeous white wood cabinets, tile backsplash, high end appliances including Sub Zero fridge and stainless gas chef's stove and oven, recessed lighting and gorgeous tile flooring.
* Bright, airy living room with vaulted ceilings, light hardwood flooring, stone fireplace with white mantle and plantation shutters.
* Separate dining area with ceiling fan and multiple windows
* Very large bedroom with plantation shutters, crown molding, plush carpet and closets with six panel sliding doors.
* Remodeled bathroom with granite countertop, rich wood cabinetry, newer fixtures and custom lighting.
* Spiral staircase to spacious loft / office / bedroom featuring closet and private deck with peekaboo views of the ocean.
* Dual pane, energy efficient windows.
* Outside front door storage for beach gear, surfboard, etc.
* Community features two pools, a spa, small clubhouse, gym and two tennis courts.
* Walking distance to the beach and the Bolsa Chica wetlands.
* Close to award winning schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and major freeways.

OTHER DETAILS:
Available? Available late October, 2019.
Lease term? Minimum of one year lease required, 18 month lease preferred.
Pets? Yes. Small dog may be considered with exceptional financials, additional deposit & signed pet addendum.
Smoking or vaping? No. Not permitted.
Utilities? Water, trash and basic cable included.
Other Services? Gardening services provided by landlord and Homeowners Association.

LEASING REQUIREMENTS:
1) All adults (18 or older) who will reside in the home must submit an online application with copy of their ID and proof of income (if any).
2) Gross combined household income should be a minimum of 3x the rent.
3) We will run a credit report and we require good credit.

CONTACT:
Home is occupied. Please do NOT disturb occupants.
Please call (714) 975-4164 to schedule for a showing.

Offered by:
MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
California Department of Real Estate #01966216

Monticello Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. We fully comply with the Federal Fair Housing Act and all state and local fair housing laws and do not discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, marital or familial status, national origin, ancestry, or any other reason prohibited by law.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

(RLNE5188551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16913 Bluewater #41 have any available units?
16913 Bluewater #41 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16913 Bluewater #41 have?
Some of 16913 Bluewater #41's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16913 Bluewater #41 currently offering any rent specials?
16913 Bluewater #41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16913 Bluewater #41 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16913 Bluewater #41 is pet friendly.
Does 16913 Bluewater #41 offer parking?
No, 16913 Bluewater #41 does not offer parking.
Does 16913 Bluewater #41 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16913 Bluewater #41 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16913 Bluewater #41 have a pool?
Yes, 16913 Bluewater #41 has a pool.
Does 16913 Bluewater #41 have accessible units?
Yes, 16913 Bluewater #41 has accessible units.
Does 16913 Bluewater #41 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16913 Bluewater #41 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16913 Bluewater #41 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16913 Bluewater #41 does not have units with air conditioning.

