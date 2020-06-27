All apartments in Huntington Beach
16912 Westwood Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 8:44 AM

16912 Westwood Lane

16912 Westwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16912 Westwood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Condo Available for Rent/ Millstream Community

This is a very beautiful private community, lots of trees with a small river running through
We have a nice size swimming pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts
Walking into this condo is like paradise, it has an enclosed patio, great for reading, relaxing and entertaining

This is a 2 bedroom with 1 bathroom and (a sink with vanity in the master bedroom)
Both bedrooms have taupe colorfulcarpet
The rest of the condo is ceramic tile

There is a full size washer and dryer, 1 car garage and additional unassigned parking within the community

Includes a Refrigerator

It is upstairs
You are above your own garage
You share one wall with an adjoining neighbor
This is a gated community
This condo is privately owned, it is approximately 1000 sq ft

Living here is like owning your own home
We are looking for someone who enjoys the serenity this condo offers
We are 5 miles from the beach

NO PETS NO SMOKING

GOOD CREDIT ONLY

DEPOSIT $2000..00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16912 Westwood Lane have any available units?
16912 Westwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16912 Westwood Lane have?
Some of 16912 Westwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16912 Westwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16912 Westwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16912 Westwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16912 Westwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16912 Westwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16912 Westwood Lane offers parking.
Does 16912 Westwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16912 Westwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16912 Westwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16912 Westwood Lane has a pool.
Does 16912 Westwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 16912 Westwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16912 Westwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16912 Westwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16912 Westwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16912 Westwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
