16912 Westwood Lane

Condo Available for Rent/ Millstream Community



This is a very beautiful private community, lots of trees with a small river running through

We have a nice size swimming pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts

Walking into this condo is like paradise, it has an enclosed patio, great for reading, relaxing and entertaining



This is a 2 bedroom with 1 bathroom and (a sink with vanity in the master bedroom)

Both bedrooms have taupe colorfulcarpet

The rest of the condo is ceramic tile



There is a full size washer and dryer, 1 car garage and additional unassigned parking within the community



Includes a Refrigerator



It is upstairs

You are above your own garage

You share one wall with an adjoining neighbor

This is a gated community

This condo is privately owned, it is approximately 1000 sq ft



Living here is like owning your own home

We are looking for someone who enjoys the serenity this condo offers

We are 5 miles from the beach



NO PETS NO SMOKING



GOOD CREDIT ONLY



DEPOSIT $2000..00