16912 Westwood Lane

Amenities
Condo Available for Rent/ Millstream Community
This is a very beautiful private community, lots of trees with a small river running through
We have a nice size swimming pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts
Walking into this condo is like paradise, it has an enclosed patio, great for reading, relaxing and entertaining
This is a 2 bedroom with 1 bathroom and (a sink with vanity in the master bedroom)
Both bedrooms have taupe colorfulcarpet
The rest of the condo is ceramic tile
There is a full size washer and dryer, 1 car garage and additional unassigned parking within the community
Includes a Refrigerator
It is upstairs
You are above your own garage
You share one wall with an adjoining neighbor
This is a gated community
This condo is privately owned, it is approximately 1000 sq ft
Living here is like owning your own home
We are looking for someone who enjoys the serenity this condo offers
We are 5 miles from the beach
NO PETS NO SMOKING
GOOD CREDIT ONLY
DEPOSIT $2000..00