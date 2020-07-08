16882 Hoskins Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Hoskins Lane Apartments - Property Id: 172072



Available NOW and Beach Close. Just a mile from Bolsa Chica State Beach, and Pacific Coast Completely Upgraded Semi Private 2nd floor Apt. Large Balcony, (1) bedroom, (1) bath This small 12 unit community has lots of charm and personality. Very Quiet and Friendly, on a Nice Street and Close the to 22 and 405 Fwys as well as neighborhood shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This Apartment home offers an Open Floor Plan, Very Light and Airy. Beautiful Galley Style Kitchen completely AllUpgraded: Gas Stove, Counter-tops, Kohler Double Deep Dish, f Sink, faucets, Dishwasher & more, but please bring your own refrigerator. Beautiful Laminate Wood Flooring in living room, dining room and kitchen. Large New Carpeted Bedroom with New Tall Mirrored Closet doors. Vanity Area next to Bath with New Granite Vanity Top, Sink, Lighting and More. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Cable ready. Parking space with Large Storage Locker. TWO On Site Laundry Facilities. Don't miss this one. It's Beautiful!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172072p

Property Id 172072



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5269621)