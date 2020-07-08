All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16882 Hoskins Lane
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

16882 Hoskins Lane

16882 Hoskins Street · No Longer Available
Location

16882 Hoskins Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Hoskins Lane Apartments - Property Id: 172072

Available NOW and Beach Close. Just a mile from Bolsa Chica State Beach, and Pacific Coast Completely Upgraded Semi Private 2nd floor Apt. Large Balcony, (1) bedroom, (1) bath This small 12 unit community has lots of charm and personality. Very Quiet and Friendly, on a Nice Street and Close the to 22 and 405 Fwys as well as neighborhood shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This Apartment home offers an Open Floor Plan, Very Light and Airy. Beautiful Galley Style Kitchen completely AllUpgraded: Gas Stove, Counter-tops, Kohler Double Deep Dish, f Sink, faucets, Dishwasher & more, but please bring your own refrigerator. Beautiful Laminate Wood Flooring in living room, dining room and kitchen. Large New Carpeted Bedroom with New Tall Mirrored Closet doors. Vanity Area next to Bath with New Granite Vanity Top, Sink, Lighting and More. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Cable ready. Parking space with Large Storage Locker. TWO On Site Laundry Facilities. Don't miss this one. It's Beautiful!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172072p
Property Id 172072

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5269621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16882 Hoskins Lane have any available units?
16882 Hoskins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16882 Hoskins Lane have?
Some of 16882 Hoskins Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16882 Hoskins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16882 Hoskins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16882 Hoskins Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16882 Hoskins Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16882 Hoskins Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16882 Hoskins Lane offers parking.
Does 16882 Hoskins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16882 Hoskins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16882 Hoskins Lane have a pool?
No, 16882 Hoskins Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16882 Hoskins Lane have accessible units?
No, 16882 Hoskins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16882 Hoskins Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16882 Hoskins Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16882 Hoskins Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16882 Hoskins Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

