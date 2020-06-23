16862 Coach Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean and highly efficient STUDIO apartment. This space was completely remodeled 1 year ago. Only one tenant has lived here. The studio area includes private entrance to living/bedroom space plus private hallway with private closet plus private bathroom with shower plus private utility room which includes stackable washer/dryer, sink, cabinetry, space for refrigerator and cooking apparatus which has direct access to shared 2 car garage (1 space is included with studio) plus private access to private patio.



Please note that this STUDIO is below another tenant's space upstairs. The upstairs tenant has access to garage and 1 space therein. The mailbox is located on the garage and is shared.