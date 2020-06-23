All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16862 Coach Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16862 Coach Lane
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

16862 Coach Lane

16862 Coach Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16862 Coach Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super clean and highly efficient STUDIO apartment. This space was completely remodeled 1 year ago. Only one tenant has lived here. The studio area includes private entrance to living/bedroom space plus private hallway with private closet plus private bathroom with shower plus private utility room which includes stackable washer/dryer, sink, cabinetry, space for refrigerator and cooking apparatus which has direct access to shared 2 car garage (1 space is included with studio) plus private access to private patio.

Please note that this STUDIO is below another tenant's space upstairs. The upstairs tenant has access to garage and 1 space therein. The mailbox is located on the garage and is shared.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16862 Coach Lane have any available units?
16862 Coach Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16862 Coach Lane have?
Some of 16862 Coach Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16862 Coach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16862 Coach Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16862 Coach Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16862 Coach Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16862 Coach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16862 Coach Lane does offer parking.
Does 16862 Coach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16862 Coach Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16862 Coach Lane have a pool?
No, 16862 Coach Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16862 Coach Lane have accessible units?
No, 16862 Coach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16862 Coach Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16862 Coach Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16862 Coach Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16862 Coach Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles