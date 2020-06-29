All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

16812 14th Street B

16812 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16812 14th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 90742
Sunset Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BD / 1BA SUNSET BEACH w/GARAGE HAS IT ALL - Property Id: 169373

LIVE AT The BEACH at your own corner of paradise. Beautiful upscale 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 900 square foot apartment steps from sand, sun, surf, ocean breezes! Open floor plan bathed in light boasts upscale kitchen with white quartz counter tops over cottage white cabinetry, all stainless appliances including Refrigerator, 5 Burner Gas Stove and Hood, Dishwasher. Dropped lighting over butcher block breakfast bar. Living room corner fireplace framed by large windows looking out to greenbelt, custom homes and peekaboo ocean views beyond. New warm wood laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Both good sized bedrooms have mirrored wardrobes. Gorgeous LG stainless stacked washer and dryer in Unit. Dual pane vinyl windows. Private 1 Car Garage with Direct Access to Unit. Sunset Beach and surrounding area offers an endless variety of dining, shopping, recreation, and entertainment options. Area schools include Agnes Smith Elementary, Marine View Middle School, and Marina High School.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169373p
Property Id 169373

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5238447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16812 14th Street B have any available units?
16812 14th Street B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16812 14th Street B have?
Some of 16812 14th Street B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16812 14th Street B currently offering any rent specials?
16812 14th Street B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16812 14th Street B pet-friendly?
No, 16812 14th Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16812 14th Street B offer parking?
Yes, 16812 14th Street B offers parking.
Does 16812 14th Street B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16812 14th Street B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16812 14th Street B have a pool?
No, 16812 14th Street B does not have a pool.
Does 16812 14th Street B have accessible units?
No, 16812 14th Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 16812 14th Street B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16812 14th Street B has units with dishwashers.
Does 16812 14th Street B have units with air conditioning?
No, 16812 14th Street B does not have units with air conditioning.

