16812 14th Street B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2BD / 1BA SUNSET BEACH w/GARAGE HAS IT ALL - Property Id: 169373



LIVE AT The BEACH at your own corner of paradise. Beautiful upscale 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 900 square foot apartment steps from sand, sun, surf, ocean breezes! Open floor plan bathed in light boasts upscale kitchen with white quartz counter tops over cottage white cabinetry, all stainless appliances including Refrigerator, 5 Burner Gas Stove and Hood, Dishwasher. Dropped lighting over butcher block breakfast bar. Living room corner fireplace framed by large windows looking out to greenbelt, custom homes and peekaboo ocean views beyond. New warm wood laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Both good sized bedrooms have mirrored wardrobes. Gorgeous LG stainless stacked washer and dryer in Unit. Dual pane vinyl windows. Private 1 Car Garage with Direct Access to Unit. Sunset Beach and surrounding area offers an endless variety of dining, shopping, recreation, and entertainment options. Area schools include Agnes Smith Elementary, Marine View Middle School, and Marina High School.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169373p

Property Id 169373



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5238447)