16801 Diane Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

This is the perfect home for someone looking for a larger, quality home in a great neighborhood. This home features dramatic pitched & scraped ceilings, recessed lights, gorgeous laminate wood floors, custom paint, plantations shutters,a huge added family room w/romantic fireplace, a sparkling clean white kitchen with a ton of counter space and cabinetry, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central air conditioning, an extra long driveway, and true RV access! This home is located a few doors away from quiet Irby Park which is very popular with the local neighbors and their children and pets! This neighborhood is ideally located near Bella Terr Mall, Murdy Park & Community Center, Central Park and HB Library, HB Sports Complex & Equestrian Center, schools, major supermarkets, and just minutes from either Downtown HB or Huntington Harbour beaches!