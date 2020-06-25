All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16801 Diane Lane
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

16801 Diane Lane

16801 Diane Lane · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

16801 Diane Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is the perfect home for someone looking for a larger, quality home in a great neighborhood. This home features dramatic pitched & scraped ceilings, recessed lights, gorgeous laminate wood floors, custom paint, plantations shutters,a huge added family room w/romantic fireplace, a sparkling clean white kitchen with a ton of counter space and cabinetry, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central air conditioning, an extra long driveway, and true RV access! This home is located a few doors away from quiet Irby Park which is very popular with the local neighbors and their children and pets! This neighborhood is ideally located near Bella Terr Mall, Murdy Park & Community Center, Central Park and HB Library, HB Sports Complex & Equestrian Center, schools, major supermarkets, and just minutes from either Downtown HB or Huntington Harbour beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16801 Diane Lane have any available units?
16801 Diane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16801 Diane Lane have?
Some of 16801 Diane Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16801 Diane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16801 Diane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16801 Diane Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16801 Diane Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16801 Diane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16801 Diane Lane offers parking.
Does 16801 Diane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16801 Diane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16801 Diane Lane have a pool?
No, 16801 Diane Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16801 Diane Lane have accessible units?
No, 16801 Diane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16801 Diane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16801 Diane Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16801 Diane Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16801 Diane Lane has units with air conditioning.
