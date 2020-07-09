16796 Redwing Lane

Amenities

Two Story Upgraded Townhome in Huntington Harbour Area. - Upgraded two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome located in the community of Harbour Village in Huntington Harbour area. This beautiful two story home features a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and built in shelves, spacious kitchen with a dining area, front patio and a rear patio leading to a private one car garage with laundry hook ups. Upgrades include granite counter tops in the kitchen and in the downstairs bathroom, scraped ceilings, two tone paint, hardwood flooring, travertine tiles in the kitchen and dining area. Harbour Village is located near the beach, Huntington Harbour, restaurants, and shops. Excellent schools are nearby as well. Association amenities include a swimming pool, spa, tennis court and clubhouse surrounded by greenbelts.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4330342)