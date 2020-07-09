All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

16796 Redwing Lane

16796 Redwing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16796 Redwing Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Two Story Upgraded Townhome in Huntington Harbour Area. - Upgraded two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome located in the community of Harbour Village in Huntington Harbour area. This beautiful two story home features a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and built in shelves, spacious kitchen with a dining area, front patio and a rear patio leading to a private one car garage with laundry hook ups. Upgrades include granite counter tops in the kitchen and in the downstairs bathroom, scraped ceilings, two tone paint, hardwood flooring, travertine tiles in the kitchen and dining area. Harbour Village is located near the beach, Huntington Harbour, restaurants, and shops. Excellent schools are nearby as well. Association amenities include a swimming pool, spa, tennis court and clubhouse surrounded by greenbelts.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4330342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16796 Redwing Lane have any available units?
16796 Redwing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16796 Redwing Lane have?
Some of 16796 Redwing Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16796 Redwing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16796 Redwing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16796 Redwing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16796 Redwing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16796 Redwing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16796 Redwing Lane offers parking.
Does 16796 Redwing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16796 Redwing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16796 Redwing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16796 Redwing Lane has a pool.
Does 16796 Redwing Lane have accessible units?
No, 16796 Redwing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16796 Redwing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16796 Redwing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16796 Redwing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16796 Redwing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

