16762 Ross Available 01/20/20 Coming Soon: Beautiful Upgraded Single Story 3Bd 2Ba Home in Huntington Beach! - You must see this upgraded single story home with three bedrooms and two baths! Kitchen is open to living room with a center island, granite counter-tops and stainless steal appliances. Engineered wood flooring in kitchen, tile flooring in baths and carpet in bedrooms. Bedroom closets with built-ins. Master bedroom with sliding door to back patio. Central A/C and heating, all upgraded electrical, wireless hub. Backyard with manicured yard with artificial turf, landscaping included. Built in BBQ and covered patio. 2 Car garage with direct access. Conveniently located close to parks, shopping, dining and entertainment. You'll love to call this your home! Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Submit on pets.



Contact Gary for showings- showings@rpmcoast.com or 714-315-8095



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings@RpmCoast.com



(RLNE5357721)