All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16762 Ross.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16762 Ross
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

16762 Ross

16762 Ross Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16762 Ross Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
16762 Ross Available 01/20/20 Coming Soon: Beautiful Upgraded Single Story 3Bd 2Ba Home in Huntington Beach! - You must see this upgraded single story home with three bedrooms and two baths! Kitchen is open to living room with a center island, granite counter-tops and stainless steal appliances. Engineered wood flooring in kitchen, tile flooring in baths and carpet in bedrooms. Bedroom closets with built-ins. Master bedroom with sliding door to back patio. Central A/C and heating, all upgraded electrical, wireless hub. Backyard with manicured yard with artificial turf, landscaping included. Built in BBQ and covered patio. 2 Car garage with direct access. Conveniently located close to parks, shopping, dining and entertainment. You'll love to call this your home! Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Submit on pets.

Contact Gary for showings- showings@rpmcoast.com or 714-315-8095

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5357721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16762 Ross have any available units?
16762 Ross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16762 Ross have?
Some of 16762 Ross's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16762 Ross currently offering any rent specials?
16762 Ross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16762 Ross pet-friendly?
Yes, 16762 Ross is pet friendly.
Does 16762 Ross offer parking?
Yes, 16762 Ross offers parking.
Does 16762 Ross have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16762 Ross offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16762 Ross have a pool?
No, 16762 Ross does not have a pool.
Does 16762 Ross have accessible units?
No, 16762 Ross does not have accessible units.
Does 16762 Ross have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16762 Ross has units with dishwashers.
Does 16762 Ross have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16762 Ross has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles