Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16754 Pacific Coast
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

16754 Pacific Coast

16754 California Highway 1 · No Longer Available
Location

16754 California Highway 1, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newer built townhouse three stories high with fantastic ocean views. Three Bedrooms with 3 bathrooms. Water views from all 3 bedrooms. High ceilings in the living room. Triple pane windows. Gourmet open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Roof deck area with fireplace and BBQ and panoramic ocean, channel and Palos Verdes Peninsula views. Catalina views are amazing. 2 car Garage. Security gate with intercom. Charming Sunset Beach community. Steps to Beach, kayak, SUP and boat rentals, restaurants and shopping. No direct channel access. Live the beach lifestyle. There's nothing like it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16754 Pacific Coast have any available units?
16754 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16754 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 16754 Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16754 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
16754 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16754 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 16754 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16754 Pacific Coast offer parking?
Yes, 16754 Pacific Coast offers parking.
Does 16754 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16754 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16754 Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 16754 Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 16754 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 16754 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 16754 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 16754 Pacific Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16754 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 16754 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
