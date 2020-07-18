16754 Pacific Coast

Amenities

Newer built townhouse three stories high with fantastic ocean views. Three Bedrooms with 3 bathrooms. Water views from all 3 bedrooms. High ceilings in the living room. Triple pane windows. Gourmet open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Roof deck area with fireplace and BBQ and panoramic ocean, channel and Palos Verdes Peninsula views. Catalina views are amazing. 2 car Garage. Security gate with intercom. Charming Sunset Beach community. Steps to Beach, kayak, SUP and boat rentals, restaurants and shopping. No direct channel access. Live the beach lifestyle. There's nothing like it!