Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16752 Intrepid Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

16752 Intrepid Lane

16752 Intrepid Lane · (949) 500-1603
Location

16752 Intrepid Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Sunset Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Waterfront Home on Sunset Island with Bayfront Deck, Short term, 60 days+ term rental, 3 Bed, 3 Baths, 2117 SF & Water Views from Most Rooms on 3,600sf waterfront lot. Resort Vacation Lifestyle All Year Long in this very well Maintained Upgraded Home, Steps to White Sand Beach & Blue Pacific. Elegance & Old-World Charm Abound Throughout this Exquisite Property. Formal Foyer w/2-Story Ceiling, Large Living Rm, Formal Dining Rm w/Soaring Ceiling, Warm & Inviting Kitchen & Breakfast Rm. Large Master Suite w/Walk-In Closet. Walking distance to all the restaurants and entertainment of Sunset beach. Boat dock not included but can be rented for $400pm. 2 parking spaces plus permits for the street. Short term 60+days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16752 Intrepid Lane have any available units?
16752 Intrepid Lane has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16752 Intrepid Lane have?
Some of 16752 Intrepid Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16752 Intrepid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16752 Intrepid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16752 Intrepid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16752 Intrepid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16752 Intrepid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16752 Intrepid Lane offers parking.
Does 16752 Intrepid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16752 Intrepid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16752 Intrepid Lane have a pool?
No, 16752 Intrepid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16752 Intrepid Lane have accessible units?
No, 16752 Intrepid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16752 Intrepid Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16752 Intrepid Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16752 Intrepid Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16752 Intrepid Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
