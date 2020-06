Amenities

Ocean views from the living room and kitchen! Stackable washer-dryer included. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings with rustic wood design frame out the living room, complete with a fireplace. New wood-look tile flooring throughout. Ceiling fan in the bedroom. No shared walls. Tons of natural light, and an unobstructed view of the water! Available immediately