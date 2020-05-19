16732 Westfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4Bd 3Ba 2700sf Home in HB $4995 mo - Property Id: 275053



HB's most sought after family friendly neighborhood. Largest floor plan boasts over 2,700 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you want exactly where you want it. Enter foyer, find formal living room and dining rooms, followed by 1 downstairs bdrm w/ adjacent 3/4 bath, linen storage. Chef's kitchen w/ large entertainment island, self venting 5-burner gas cook top, dbl oven, microwave, dishwasher, breakfast seating area w/slider door to side yard, and built-in work space. is open to huge gathering room w/ inviting fireplace. Tall windows look out to hard scaped back yard. Sweeping staircase leads to landing. On the left, a massive master retreat w/ en-suite bath, soaking tub, dual sinks, vanity, walk-in shower, separate toilet rm. On the right, 2 other bdrms serviced by 3/4 bath, dual sinks, walk-in shower, separate toilet rm. Laundry room is upstairs as well. Direct access to large 2-car garage w/ add'l storage. 75 Gal water htr. Great AC. Long driveway and garage parks 6 vehicles.

Property Id 275053



