Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:35 PM

16731 Marie Lane

16731 Marie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16731 Marie Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home! Beautiful home has been freshly painted inside. New carpet through out. 1 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Possible RV access, extra driveway could easily park 6+ cars, toys. Wide side yard has potential for trailer parking. Newer windows, inside laundry room includes washer / dryer. Mirror closet doors. Raised 6 panel interior doors. Ceiling fans. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Monthly rent includes landscape service for front and back yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16731 Marie Lane have any available units?
16731 Marie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16731 Marie Lane have?
Some of 16731 Marie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16731 Marie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16731 Marie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16731 Marie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16731 Marie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16731 Marie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16731 Marie Lane offers parking.
Does 16731 Marie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16731 Marie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16731 Marie Lane have a pool?
No, 16731 Marie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16731 Marie Lane have accessible units?
No, 16731 Marie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16731 Marie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16731 Marie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16731 Marie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16731 Marie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
