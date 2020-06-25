16731 Marie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home! Beautiful home has been freshly painted inside. New carpet through out. 1 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Possible RV access, extra driveway could easily park 6+ cars, toys. Wide side yard has potential for trailer parking. Newer windows, inside laundry room includes washer / dryer. Mirror closet doors. Raised 6 panel interior doors. Ceiling fans. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Monthly rent includes landscape service for front and back yards.