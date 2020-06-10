16682 Kettler Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful single level immaculate well kept Home! This home features a formal living room with 2 large sky lights bringing in much natural lighting. The open floor plan from Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances to Family Room is great for entertaining. The Family Rooms also features a large wall of windows with a lovely view of the Koi Pond surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Not too mention the backyard fire pit with plenty of room to gather around to enjoy a night fire. All the bedrooms are spacious including the closets and bathrooms are newly remodeled. This home is a must see!