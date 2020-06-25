16682 Blanton Ln C

Amenities

2BR in HB! One FREE month with quick move in!



One free month with an immediate move-in! Text 213-640-9404 if you can stop by the property for a viewing.



Beautiful Huntington Beach! This is a very spacious 2BR unit available for immediate move-in!



Private patio

2nd floor unit

Laundry on-site

Stove/oven

New carpet

Parking (1)

Owner pays water only

No pets

Dishwasher



Thank you!!!



We hope to see you soon!

Apply at TurboTenant:

