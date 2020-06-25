Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16682 Blanton Ln C
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16682 Blanton Ln C
16682 Blanton Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16682 Blanton Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
dog park
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
2BR in HB! One FREE month with quick move in! - Property Id: 120885
One free month with an immediate move-in! Text 213-640-9404 if you can stop by the property for a viewing.
Beautiful Huntington Beach! This is a very spacious 2BR unit available for immediate move-in!
Private patio
2nd floor unit
Laundry on-site
Stove/oven
New carpet
Parking (1)
Owner pays water only
No pets
Dishwasher
Thank you!!!
We hope to see you soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120885
Property Id 120885
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4879027)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16682 Blanton Ln C have any available units?
16682 Blanton Ln C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 16682 Blanton Ln C have?
Some of 16682 Blanton Ln C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16682 Blanton Ln C currently offering any rent specials?
16682 Blanton Ln C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16682 Blanton Ln C pet-friendly?
No, 16682 Blanton Ln C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 16682 Blanton Ln C offer parking?
Yes, 16682 Blanton Ln C offers parking.
Does 16682 Blanton Ln C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16682 Blanton Ln C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16682 Blanton Ln C have a pool?
No, 16682 Blanton Ln C does not have a pool.
Does 16682 Blanton Ln C have accessible units?
No, 16682 Blanton Ln C does not have accessible units.
Does 16682 Blanton Ln C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16682 Blanton Ln C has units with dishwashers.
Does 16682 Blanton Ln C have units with air conditioning?
No, 16682 Blanton Ln C does not have units with air conditioning.
