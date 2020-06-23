16673 Viewpoint Lane

Amenities

Please call/text Christina at 714-501-8585. 16673 Viewpoint Ln is a Gorgeous Model Perfect Condo In The Heart of Huntington Beach Offered For Lease. Just Minutes from The Ocean and Located In The Huntington Gardens Community This Home Boasts Approximately 835 square feet of Living Space with 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath. Galley Style Kitchen with Huge Breakfast Bar & Plenty of Storage Space. Upgraded Designer Wood Laminate Flooring Downstairs & Upgraded Custom Carpet Throughout The Upstairs. Open Concept Family & Living Room with Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans & Recessed Lighting. Master Bedroom with Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fan, Recessed Lighting & Walk-In Closet. Community Amenities Include Swimming Pool, Basketball Court, Community Laundry Facilities and Two Car Attached 'Shared' Garage with One Car Space & Storage. Just a Quick Walk to Beautiful Parks, Bella Terra, Movie Theatre, Great Restaurants, Shopping and Just A Few Miles From The Beach. Easy Freeway Access. Do Not Miss This Opportunity to live the Beach Life in Orange County.