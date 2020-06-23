All apartments in Huntington Beach
16673 Viewpoint Lane

Location

16673 Viewpoint Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
garage
media room
Please call/text Christina at 714-501-8585. 16673 Viewpoint Ln is a Gorgeous Model Perfect Condo In The Heart of Huntington Beach Offered For Lease. Just Minutes from The Ocean and Located In The Huntington Gardens Community This Home Boasts Approximately 835 square feet of Living Space with 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath. Galley Style Kitchen with Huge Breakfast Bar & Plenty of Storage Space. Upgraded Designer Wood Laminate Flooring Downstairs & Upgraded Custom Carpet Throughout The Upstairs. Open Concept Family & Living Room with Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans & Recessed Lighting. Master Bedroom with Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fan, Recessed Lighting & Walk-In Closet. Community Amenities Include Swimming Pool, Basketball Court, Community Laundry Facilities and Two Car Attached 'Shared' Garage with One Car Space & Storage. Just a Quick Walk to Beautiful Parks, Bella Terra, Movie Theatre, Great Restaurants, Shopping and Just A Few Miles From The Beach. Easy Freeway Access. Do Not Miss This Opportunity to live the Beach Life in Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16673 Viewpoint Lane have any available units?
16673 Viewpoint Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16673 Viewpoint Lane have?
Some of 16673 Viewpoint Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16673 Viewpoint Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16673 Viewpoint Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16673 Viewpoint Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16673 Viewpoint Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16673 Viewpoint Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16673 Viewpoint Lane does offer parking.
Does 16673 Viewpoint Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16673 Viewpoint Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16673 Viewpoint Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16673 Viewpoint Lane has a pool.
Does 16673 Viewpoint Lane have accessible units?
No, 16673 Viewpoint Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16673 Viewpoint Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16673 Viewpoint Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16673 Viewpoint Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16673 Viewpoint Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
