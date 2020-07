Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Town home with 1 covered garage. Large private backyard/patio near Huntington Harbor Area !! This beautiful TH was remodeled throughout 2 years ago, it looks and feels great, tile floors, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms and new tiles. INSIDE LAUNDRY ...... 3 Br 2 1/2 Bath. Super location near Huntington Harbor. Bike to Bolsa Chica Beach and shopping. Wonderful schools.