16580 Nube

Amenities
You will enjoy RESORT LIVING AT HOME!
Newly remodeled Townhome , Highly upgraded 2 bedroom & 2 bathrooms home features new wood laminate flooring, base boards, & fresh new paint throughout.The kitchen shows like a model home w/ new quartz counter tops, white cabinets, subway tile back splash, & new stainless steel appliances and convenient laundry area! Upstairs the bedrooms couldn't be more private with one facing the rear and one facing the front. This is a cat lover’s dream house,The well maintained community features a salt water pool-heated year round, lush landscaping and private parking with 2 carport one with TESLA charging station.
Conveniently located a short walk to Trader Joes, Starbucks, several fantastic restaurants, bike ride to Bolsa Chica Ecological Preserve, State beach and mother’s beach.
This unit shows like a model home and is turn-key.