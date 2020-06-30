16580 Nube

Amenities

You will enjoy RESORT LIVING AT HOME!

Newly remodeled Townhome , Highly upgraded 2 bedroom & 2 bathrooms home features new wood laminate flooring, base boards, & fresh new paint throughout.The kitchen shows like a model home w/ new quartz counter tops, white cabinets, subway tile back splash, & new stainless steel appliances and convenient laundry area! Upstairs the bedrooms couldn't be more private with one facing the rear and one facing the front. This is a cat lover’s dream house,The well maintained community features a salt water pool-heated year round, lush landscaping and private parking with 2 carport one with TESLA charging station.

Conveniently located a short walk to Trader Joes, Starbucks, several fantastic restaurants, bike ride to Bolsa Chica Ecological Preserve, State beach and mother’s beach.

This unit shows like a model home and is turn-key.