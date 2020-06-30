All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16580 Nube.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16580 Nube
Last updated January 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

16580 Nube

16580 Nube Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16580 Nube Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
You will enjoy RESORT LIVING AT HOME!
Newly remodeled Townhome , Highly upgraded 2 bedroom & 2 bathrooms home features new wood laminate flooring, base boards, & fresh new paint throughout.The kitchen shows like a model home w/ new quartz counter tops, white cabinets, subway tile back splash, & new stainless steel appliances and convenient laundry area! Upstairs the bedrooms couldn't be more private with one facing the rear and one facing the front. This is a cat lover’s dream house,The well maintained community features a salt water pool-heated year round, lush landscaping and private parking with 2 carport one with TESLA charging station.
Conveniently located a short walk to Trader Joes, Starbucks, several fantastic restaurants, bike ride to Bolsa Chica Ecological Preserve, State beach and mother’s beach.
This unit shows like a model home and is turn-key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16580 Nube have any available units?
16580 Nube doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16580 Nube have?
Some of 16580 Nube's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16580 Nube currently offering any rent specials?
16580 Nube is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16580 Nube pet-friendly?
Yes, 16580 Nube is pet friendly.
Does 16580 Nube offer parking?
Yes, 16580 Nube offers parking.
Does 16580 Nube have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16580 Nube does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16580 Nube have a pool?
Yes, 16580 Nube has a pool.
Does 16580 Nube have accessible units?
No, 16580 Nube does not have accessible units.
Does 16580 Nube have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16580 Nube has units with dishwashers.
Does 16580 Nube have units with air conditioning?
No, 16580 Nube does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles