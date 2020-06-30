16575 S Pacific Avenue 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

It doesn't get any better than this! Nothing like having the beach as your backyard & the ocean as your playground. Nestled between Seal Beach & Huntington Beach is the quaint beachfront town of Sunset Beach, & they don't call it Sunset Beach for nothing! Enjoy the spectacular show every evening from your very own home. You'll never want to leave! This grand beachfront house is well-appointed with high-end finishes and beautiful, comfortable furnishings. Make use of the spacious chef's kitchen or take a casual walk to one of the many great restaurants nearby. With Huntington Harbour just across the street, a day cruise on the bay is always on the menu, as is water sports, a beach walk or just relaxing on your large deck or rooftop balcony. This location is freeway close, w/access to the 405 & 22 fwys within a few short minutes. Room for 1 car in the garage and ample free parking along the meandering front greenbelt. Sunset Beach residents enjoy all the benefits of the highly acclaimed Huntington Union School system. This home works great for those from Seal Beach Naval Base. It's a perfect location for Boeing employees. Personnel from Long Beach medical facilities will have an easy commute. An ideal location for corporate transfers. Any family wanting to live the oceanfront life can find what they're looking for here. You can't go wrong - it's beautiful! Ready for immediate occupancy; utilities are on, deck umbrellas are up and the sea awaits. All that's missing is you!