Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16575 S Pacific Avenue 1
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:47 PM

16575 S Pacific Avenue 1

16575 South Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

16575 South Pacific Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Sunset Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
It doesn't get any better than this! Nothing like having the beach as your backyard & the ocean as your playground. Nestled between Seal Beach & Huntington Beach is the quaint beachfront town of Sunset Beach, & they don't call it Sunset Beach for nothing! Enjoy the spectacular show every evening from your very own home. You'll never want to leave! This grand beachfront house is well-appointed with high-end finishes and beautiful, comfortable furnishings. Make use of the spacious chef's kitchen or take a casual walk to one of the many great restaurants nearby. With Huntington Harbour just across the street, a day cruise on the bay is always on the menu, as is water sports, a beach walk or just relaxing on your large deck or rooftop balcony. This location is freeway close, w/access to the 405 & 22 fwys within a few short minutes. Room for 1 car in the garage and ample free parking along the meandering front greenbelt. Sunset Beach residents enjoy all the benefits of the highly acclaimed Huntington Union School system. This home works great for those from Seal Beach Naval Base. It's a perfect location for Boeing employees. Personnel from Long Beach medical facilities will have an easy commute. An ideal location for corporate transfers. Any family wanting to live the oceanfront life can find what they're looking for here. You can't go wrong - it's beautiful! Ready for immediate occupancy; utilities are on, deck umbrellas are up and the sea awaits. All that's missing is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 have any available units?
16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 have?
Some of 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 pet-friendly?
No, 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 offer parking?
Yes, 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 offers parking.
Does 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 have a pool?
No, 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 have accessible units?
No, 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16575 S Pacific Avenue 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

