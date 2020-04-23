All apartments in Huntington Beach
16572 Waite Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16572 Waite Lane

16572 Waite Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16572 Waite Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large Huntington Beach Corner lot home on a quiet street. 3 bedrooms 2 bath. As you enter this charmer you will notice beautiful hardwood floors throughout entire home living room opens up to large kitchen perfect for entertaining LOTS of cabinets for storage.
Master bedroom has a bathroom with double shower heads and access to the backyard/small deck. Guest bathroom has jet bath, extra deep
perfect to relax after a long day.
Separate family room/dining room, can also be used as a playroom/office, etc. Big yard
attached 2 car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups. Great location near Bella Terra area for shopping, dining, and entertainment and only a short drive or bus ride to the beach/downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16572 Waite Lane have any available units?
16572 Waite Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16572 Waite Lane have?
Some of 16572 Waite Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16572 Waite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16572 Waite Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16572 Waite Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16572 Waite Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16572 Waite Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16572 Waite Lane offers parking.
Does 16572 Waite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16572 Waite Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16572 Waite Lane have a pool?
No, 16572 Waite Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16572 Waite Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 16572 Waite Lane has accessible units.
Does 16572 Waite Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16572 Waite Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16572 Waite Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16572 Waite Lane has units with air conditioning.
