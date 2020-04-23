16572 Waite Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Large Huntington Beach Corner lot home on a quiet street. 3 bedrooms 2 bath. As you enter this charmer you will notice beautiful hardwood floors throughout entire home living room opens up to large kitchen perfect for entertaining LOTS of cabinets for storage.

Master bedroom has a bathroom with double shower heads and access to the backyard/small deck. Guest bathroom has jet bath, extra deep

perfect to relax after a long day.

Separate family room/dining room, can also be used as a playroom/office, etc. Big yard

attached 2 car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups. Great location near Bella Terra area for shopping, dining, and entertainment and only a short drive or bus ride to the beach/downtown.