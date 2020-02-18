All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16572 Tripp Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16572 Tripp Circle
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

16572 Tripp Circle

16572 Tripp Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16572 Tripp Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home in Huntington Beach on corner lot! The home is completely turn-key, it has been fully remodeled from floor to ceiling and has an additional bonus room not counted in sq. ft. All new stainless-steel appliances along with central A/C. There is an open living room with stone fireplace, dining area, remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, and quartz counter-tops. All bedrooms include recessed lighting with beautiful sliding mirrored closet doors.

Spacious backyard with block wall enclosure which includes beautiful swimming pool. The backyard offers a ton of space for activities along with direct access to fully remodeled bonus room. There is a 2 car garage with brand new washer and dryer as well as built in storage cabinets, beautifully landscaped front yard with sprinkler system. Landlord maintains swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16572 Tripp Circle have any available units?
16572 Tripp Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16572 Tripp Circle have?
Some of 16572 Tripp Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16572 Tripp Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16572 Tripp Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16572 Tripp Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16572 Tripp Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16572 Tripp Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16572 Tripp Circle offers parking.
Does 16572 Tripp Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16572 Tripp Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16572 Tripp Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16572 Tripp Circle has a pool.
Does 16572 Tripp Circle have accessible units?
No, 16572 Tripp Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16572 Tripp Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16572 Tripp Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 16572 Tripp Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16572 Tripp Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles