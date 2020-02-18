16572 Tripp Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home in Huntington Beach on corner lot! The home is completely turn-key, it has been fully remodeled from floor to ceiling and has an additional bonus room not counted in sq. ft. All new stainless-steel appliances along with central A/C. There is an open living room with stone fireplace, dining area, remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, and quartz counter-tops. All bedrooms include recessed lighting with beautiful sliding mirrored closet doors.



Spacious backyard with block wall enclosure which includes beautiful swimming pool. The backyard offers a ton of space for activities along with direct access to fully remodeled bonus room. There is a 2 car garage with brand new washer and dryer as well as built in storage cabinets, beautifully landscaped front yard with sprinkler system. Landlord maintains swimming pool.