16572 Tripp Circle

Amenities
Amazing single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home in Huntington Beach on corner lot! The home is completely turn-key, it has been fully remodeled from floor to ceiling and has an additional bonus room not counted in sq. ft. All new stainless-steel appliances along with central A/C. There is an open living room with stone fireplace, dining area, remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, and quartz counter-tops. All bedrooms include recessed lighting with beautiful sliding mirrored closet doors.
Spacious backyard with block wall enclosure which includes beautiful swimming pool. The backyard offers a ton of space for activities along with direct access to fully remodeled bonus room. There is a 2 car garage with brand new washer and dryer as well as built in storage cabinets, beautifully landscaped front yard with sprinkler system. Landlord maintains swimming pool.