Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:04 PM

16551 Potter Circle

16551 Potter Circle
Location

16551 Potter Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a cul de sac with plenty of upgrades. With newer cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances this home is the perfect rental property. New flooring, upgraded baths, smooth ceilings and turf grass in front and rear yards. Large curved driveway with a two car garage. Stainless refrigerator, washer and dryer available to be maintained by tenant. Close to great schools, shopping and freeways. Vacant and move in ready!! This home won't last. Prefer no pets.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING AT YOUR CONVENIENCE. COPY THIS LINK TO YOUR BROWSER
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1675284?source=marketing

Apply at www.7GPropertyManagement.com FOR VIEWING APPT: Brian 714-394-5740 EMAIL:brianbassaline@gmail.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16551 Potter Circle have any available units?
16551 Potter Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16551 Potter Circle have?
Some of 16551 Potter Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16551 Potter Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16551 Potter Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16551 Potter Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16551 Potter Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16551 Potter Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16551 Potter Circle does offer parking.
Does 16551 Potter Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16551 Potter Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16551 Potter Circle have a pool?
No, 16551 Potter Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16551 Potter Circle have accessible units?
No, 16551 Potter Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16551 Potter Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16551 Potter Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16551 Potter Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16551 Potter Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
