16551 Potter Circle

Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a cul de sac with plenty of upgrades. With newer cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances this home is the perfect rental property. New flooring, upgraded baths, smooth ceilings and turf grass in front and rear yards. Large curved driveway with a two car garage. Stainless refrigerator, washer and dryer available to be maintained by tenant. Close to great schools, shopping and freeways. Vacant and move in ready!! This home won't last. Prefer no pets.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.