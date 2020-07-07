16531 Le Grande Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Clean and bright downstairs unit with private patio. This unit is in a nice location of the neighborhood. The tiled kitchen has it's own dining area with a ceiling fan and access to it's own private tiled patio through the slider doors. The bedroom is a nice size and the bathroom has been beautifully remodeled. There's a vanity area or dressing area just off the master bedroom. Interior of this apartment has new paint. Landscaped exterior has fencing with newer paint. This unit is in a 3-unit building with shared laundry facilities and includes a carport. Apartment is close to the beach, Trader Joes, Bolsa Chica Wetlands, parks and much more.