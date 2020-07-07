All apartments in Huntington Beach
16531 Le Grande Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

16531 Le Grande Lane

16531 Le Grande Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16531 Le Grande Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Clean and bright downstairs unit with private patio. This unit is in a nice location of the neighborhood. The tiled kitchen has it's own dining area with a ceiling fan and access to it's own private tiled patio through the slider doors. The bedroom is a nice size and the bathroom has been beautifully remodeled. There's a vanity area or dressing area just off the master bedroom. Interior of this apartment has new paint. Landscaped exterior has fencing with newer paint. This unit is in a 3-unit building with shared laundry facilities and includes a carport. Apartment is close to the beach, Trader Joes, Bolsa Chica Wetlands, parks and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16531 Le Grande Lane have any available units?
16531 Le Grande Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16531 Le Grande Lane have?
Some of 16531 Le Grande Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16531 Le Grande Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16531 Le Grande Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16531 Le Grande Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16531 Le Grande Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16531 Le Grande Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16531 Le Grande Lane offers parking.
Does 16531 Le Grande Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16531 Le Grande Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16531 Le Grande Lane have a pool?
No, 16531 Le Grande Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16531 Le Grande Lane have accessible units?
No, 16531 Le Grande Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16531 Le Grande Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16531 Le Grande Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16531 Le Grande Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16531 Le Grande Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

