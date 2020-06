Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quaint Dutch Haven home located in an interior tract location - Quaint Dutch Haven home located in an interior tract location. New paint, carpet, and new stainless steel gas range, microwave hood and dishwasher. Less than a mile from Sunset Beach. Two car attached garage, not sure why Zillow is stating one space.



(RLNE5045220)